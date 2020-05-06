Isabelle McCalla, Lindsay Pearce and More to Appear on BROADWAY SONG ASSOCIATION

Lindsay Pearce (Wicked), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), and more belt songs from Wicked, High School Musical, Waitress, and more on the Broadway Song Association Challenge with Carly Heitner. Join them next week on YouTube for stories about their Broadway debuts, being on Glee, stage door experiences, and more!

Broadway Song Association is a YouTube series created by Carly Heitner to test Broadway's biggest stars in one of the internet's most popular games, while they chat about their Broadway experiences. This free online series gives fans an opportunity to connect with their favorite Broadway stars as they share backstage secrets, dream roles, quarantine activities, and see which of their faves can match the word to a song.

Previous episodes feature: Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Natalie Weiss (Emojiland), Talia Suskauer (Wicked), Tony Award® Nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed), Tony Award Nominee® Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), N'Kenge (Caroline, or Change), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Courtney Reed (Aladdin), Reed Shannon (Motown: The Musical), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Sam Pauly (Six), and Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen).

Upcoming Broadway Song Association episodes feature: Lindsay Pearce on May 8th, Isabelle McCalla on May 10th, Analise Scarpaci on May 12th, Mallory Bechtel on May 14th, and other exciting stars to be announced.

Watch the most recent episode of Broadway Song Association, featuring Roman Banks:

Produced and Created by Carly Heitner

Associate Produced by Molly Heller

