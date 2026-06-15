Is A PADDINGTON Transfer Imminent? Signs Appear Around Broadway

Paddington might be preparing to make his highly-anticipated journey across the pond. Posters featuring the beloved character have been popping up around the New York City theatre district, with the phrase "Have You Seen This Bear?"

The posters seem to signal that the musical might be announcing its Broadway transfer, especially after P!NK and Neil Patrick Harris hinted at it during the 2026 Tony Awards opening number.

Paddington posters have been spotted across New York City 😲 pic.twitter.com/OItYPMmm3i — Carl Woodward (@mrcarl_woodward) June 15, 2026

Sonia Friedman, who produces the show alongside Eliza Lumley, revealed following their seven wins at the Olivier Awards, that she is hoping to bring the show to New York next year to "keep the momentum going."

Paddington the Musical recently extended its run in London through until 13 February 2028. Check out what the critics ahd to say and view photos of the cast in action.