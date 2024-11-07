Irish Trio Socks in the Frying Pan Plays Holiday Concert at DROM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Socks in the Frying Pan, the high-energy Irish traditional trio from Ennis, County Clare will perform a a one-night-only holiday concert on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at DROM in the East Village.

The show is part of the band's US holiday tour celebrating their fifth full-length album, Waiting for Inspiration, set to be released on Friday, November 15, 2024.

"I think this is my favorite album yet," band member Shane Hayes said. "We've infused all the energy, explosiveness, and drive that our audience has come to expect from our live shows into original tracks that we are very proud of. As we celebrate a decade together as a band, we dedicate this album to our friends and fans that have stuck with us along the way - this one's for you and we can't wait to share it on the road this December!"

Critically acclaimed as "Live Band of the Year" at the 2020 Celtic Music Awards, Socks in the Frying Pan celebrates 10 years of music making in 2024 with Waiting for Inspiration, presenting 11 brand new tracks featuring band members Aodán Coyne (guitar and lead vocals), Shane Hayes (accordion, keyboard, guitar and vocals), Fiachra Hayes (fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, bodhrán and vocals) along with special guest artists "The Sockettes" (singers Lee Coyne, Nicole Daly, Willy Anne Wijnja), John Bridge (bass), and Mike Shimmin (drums).

Highlights of Waiting for Inspiration include new tunes composed and performed by Shane Hayes like Willy Anne's Waltz, The Ballerina reel, and more; the Beetlejuice-inspired track Beetlejig Beetlejig Beetlejig! featuring The Sockettes and Dead Choir; and song Shoot the Arrow featuring vocals by Aodán Coyne, who Folk World has described as "a traditional singer who is capable of continuing the Irish song tradition and joining the ranks of the great Irish vocalists."

Waiting for Inspiration is the Socks' fifth full-length album, following Socks in the Frying Pan (2012), Return of the Giant Sock Monsters from Outer Space (2015), Without a Paddle (2016), and Raw & Ríl (Live) (2019).