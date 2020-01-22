Inwood Art Works to Hold 5th Annual Inwood Film Festival March 13th - 15th

Inwood Art Works, a nonprofit organization that creates and curates professional performing and visual arts in the Inwood community, is announcing the return of the Inwood Film Festival March 13 - 15, 2020 for its milestone 5th annual film festival. The IFF will span three days, at the Campbell Sports Center located in Inwood at 218th Street and Broadway where it has been held since 2017.

The Inwood Film Festival is one of the neighborhood's fastest growing cultural events, each year showcasing more films and talent in and around the community. The festival presents independent films (Shorts Shorts, Long Shorts, Student Films and Feature Films) made in THE NEIGHBORHOOD or by past and present residents of Uptown NYC.

"Inwood Art Works is excited to display the neighborhoods in Northern Manhattan and showcase their local talent for the fifth year in a row through the Inwood Film Festival," said Aaron Simms, Inwood Art Works' Founder and Executive Producer. "This festival truly embodies Inwood Art Works vision to foster a vibrant multicultural community nourished by local connectivity. Our film submissions and screening attendance continues to grow steadily and make a meaningful impact year after year."

In 5 years the Inwood Film Festival has grown in the number of films made by women or minorities, both traditionally under-represented demographics in the film industry, categories including feature films and student films, workshops and seminars led by film industry veterans and, most recently, launching the Inwood Film Festival Filmmaker Fund in celebration of its 5th Anniversary season

The filmmaker fund was created to financially support and encourage the creation of cinema in the Inwood NYC community. The 2020 grant award recipients included: Adam Elliott, Desiree Abeyta, Seamus Boyle, Ellen Mullen and Brian Mihok. These filmmakers were awarded a grant up to five-thousand dollars ($5,000) to be used for film project expenses incurred between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020.

The film festival will kick off on Friday, March 13th with an Opening Night Benefit featuring a special presentation of the Past, Present, and Future of the Inwood Film Festival with award-winning short films, special guest interviews and presentations from recipients of the Inwood Filmmaker Fund.

Seminars, Shorts Shorts, Long Shorts, Student Films and Feature Films selected into the festival will be presented on Saturday, March 14th and Sunday, March 15th. The film selections and official film festival schedule will be announced on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Tickets for the opening night benefit ($85 - $125) and Festival Passes ($50) are now available online. Single Tickets ($15) are available beginning February 18, 2020. A special discount promo code for local students is available with proof of current, valid student ID emailed to info@inwoodartworks.nyc





