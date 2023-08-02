Introducing the BroadwayWorld Marketing Hub: Your All-in-One Platform for Amplified Event Promotion

BroadwayWorld.com, the leading online destination for all things theater, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation â€“ the BroadwayWorld Marketing Hub. This cutting-edge platform has been designed to empower producers and presenters with tools to maximize the impact of their event promotions.

We understand the complexities of managing multiple listings and promotional activities, which is why our new platform offers an array of features tailored to meet your needs.

Key Features of the BroadwayWorld Marketing Hub:

Manage Your Listings in One Place: Our intuitive dashboard allows you to effortlessly manage all your listings from one central location, saving you valuable time and effort.

Manage Your Venue: Keep your venue information up to date, and automatically update all your listings when something changes. More venue specific features are also in the works.

Effortless Show and Season Submissions: Whether you have a single show or a full season to promote, our user-friendly form makes it a breeze to submit your events without any fuss.

Instant Stage Mag Creation: Elevate your event promotions with our Stage Mag feature, enabling you to create a digital show program that is easy to build, maintain, and use by your audience.

Seamless Job and Casting Notices: Looking for talent or staff? Post your job openings and casting notices quickly and easily.

Collaborative Venue Management: Add multiple users to your venue's account, enabling your entire team to manage marketing efforts efficiently from one unified point.

Streamlined News Submission and PR Tools: Get the word out about your events or submit photos and videos for upcoming shows with just a few clicks. Bringing everything into one spot is great for those that wear both hats, or, the easy ability to share access with colleagues in PR.

Maximize BroadwayWorld's Offerings: Our platform provides helpful checkboxes for each of your events, ensuring you take full advantage of the promotional possibilities BroadwayWorld has to offer.

Personalized Marketing Plan: Connect with your region's dedicated Sales Representative through the platform to collaborate on building a comprehensive marketing strategy tailored to your show's needs.

Fully Integrated Solution: Manage both your paid and earned media across all channels on the world's biggest platform dedicated to all things performing arts.

BroadwayWorld Marketing Hub aims to be an indispensable ally for theater marketers and event organizers, providing a seamless and powerful platform to expand your show's reach and impact.

The BroadwayWorld Marketing Hub is now live and accessible to all marketing partners. Look for the button in the upper right corner when youâ€™re logged into the site.

Get started here.