Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Announces Free Movie Night Featuring TOP GUN

Join the Intrepid Museum for a free outdoor screening of the action-adventure classic Top Gun on the ship's Flight Deck, under the stars. Members of the public are invited to bring picnic baskets and blankets to view the film, free of charge, on a huge inflatable screen on the Flight Deck of the historic aircraft carrier on Friday, July 30 at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue). Doors open at 7:00pm and close at 8:30pm. The movie will begin at sunset.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks are welcome. Unvaccinated visitors are required to maintain social distancing and wear masks unless eating and drinking. Seating is limited. Guests will be admitted on a first come, first served basis. All guests must arrive together and will not be able to enter until everyone from their party arrives. Since space is limited, it is recommended to bring blankets instead of chairs. Guests must adhere to our health and safety guidelines listed here: www.intrepidmuseum.org/onboard-with-safety

Intrepid Museum members will receive priority access to the screenings. The Intrepid Museum strives to make all public programs accessible for people with disabilities and the film will be captioned for the hearing-impaired.

For more information about the Museum or for up-to-date information on weather conditions, visit intrepidmuseum.org.