Interview: Noah Weisberg Opens Up About His Latest Project, THANK YOU KINDLY

As BroadwayWorld announced earlier this week, in celebration of National Thank You Day, Broadwayworld will present the award-winning short film THANK YOU KINDLY by Broadway and TV's Noah Weisberg (writer, director). The film will stream right here at Broadwayworld tomorrow, September 15, 2022, to celebrate National Thank You Day and it will be available to stream from midnight through 11:59pm.

How do you describe Thank You Kindly?

It's a story about getting unstuck. Reconnecting to what you love. It's about those people that come into our lives to teach us something, to help us grow.

What was your inspiration for Thank You Kindly?

I was inspired by actual events. Events that I used as a springboard to tell this fictional story with very real themes.

Was this your first time helming a film?

This was the second time I wrote, directed, acted in, and produced. The first time was a film called What's Life Got To Do With It. We were fortunate to win many awards for that film as well. Each time I make a movie, I just want to make the next one, to learn from my mistakes and to feel again that amazing feeling of creating with friends.

Was it easy for you to navigate back and forth as director and performer?

It was, only because I surrounded myself on set with people that know way more than I do. Ricky Herrera, my 1st AD, ran such a well-oiled set. My DP, Noel Maitland, made everything in my head look way better than I could ever imagine. Cameron Fife, my other producer, took care of all the business aspects so I could focus during the shoot. And Kimiko was such a wonderfully talented, collaborative scene partner that the acting part kind of took care of itself.

You have worked with a number of amazing people during your career, did any of them offer you any words of advice before taking on this project?

I got great advice from a lot of people. My Uncle Blake Levinson is a great writer and he offered great advice throughout. One of my oldest friends, Victor Hawks, a great writer/filmmaker, helped so much along the way. The advice that I'll carry with me for life...? Well, that came from Richie Keen, the guy who turned me down when I asked him to direct the movie. His advice...? Direct your own movie. He guaranteed me that I'd be much happier and would feel a greater sense of accomplishment. I was bummed. Richie is really good! But damnit, he was right. I mean, I still want him to direct something I write, but he knew from experience that directing your own thing, making it yourself... that's a great feeling, and it provides the best chance to learn and grow!

I often think of what I learned from some of my earliest teachers growing up in Chicago: Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell, while I was studying at 2nd City. Their words about listening and responding and finding the truth in every moment has shaped everything I do. Similarly, I think of all that I've learned from Jerry Mitchell, and Jack O'Brien, and Casey Nicholaw, and Kathleen Marshall. I use the wisdom and techniques from all of these theatre legends whether I'm acting or directing on stage or screen.

Did you and Kimiko know each other before this project?

I didn't know Kimiko before this. Our casting directors Tiffany Little Canfield and Rachel Dill were brilliant. They connected us, and suddenly the movie was a million times better than it would have been otherwise!

You utilized an 18-piece orchestra and brought on the amazing Max Mueller to create an original score - why was this important to you for this project?

Remember Max's name. I know, without a doubt, that he will be one of the biggest composers in Hollywood. He's already one of the best!

Music is so important in a film. It creates a mood, a feeling, it can really make or break a film, so when my friend Alex Wyse recommended Max to me and once I heard his stuff, I had to hire him! Then, once I heard the incredible music he created for this movie, I knew I had to invest in hiring a full live orchestra to bring his vision to life... a synthesized electronic arrangement just couldn't live up to the amazing music he had composed. It was going to be more expensive, but I'm so glad I did it! I really just want to write more projects so that I can have Max write more music!

How do you normally celebrate National Thank You Day?

This is the first time I will be officially celebrating. But my Mom, who often says Thank You Kindly (she taught me that phrase) and who taught me to say thank you and please to everyone...if it were up to her, every day would be Thank You Day. Can't say I disagree with her. That would make for a kinder world. So, ummm, this day's for you, Ma! Thank You. Kindly!

Your career spans stage and screen, do you prefer one over the other?

My greatest joy is being able to do both. But there is nothing like live theatre!

Any advice for anyone looking to break into the industry?

There is no better life than a life in the theatre. Lots of ups and downs and a lot of no's to get to that next yes, but there is nothing I'd rather do. So my best advice is not to give up. To keep studying and seeing shows and learning from your fellow artists. And to bring 100% of yourself to every audition and role. That's really the most important thing we have as artists...the things that make us unique. Even the things that feel like flaws. Those are the things that make us special.