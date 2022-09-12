BroadwayWorld Will Exclusively Stream THANK YOU KINDLY, Starring Noah Weisberg & Kimiko Glenn

In celebration of National Thank You Day, Broadwayworld will present the award-winning short film THANK YOU KINDLY by Broadway and TV's Noah Weisberg (writer, director). The film will stream right here at Broadwayworld on September 15, 2022, to celebrate National Thank You Day and it will be available to stream from midnight through 11:59pm.

THANK YOU KINDLY follows two people at a crossroads in life who find inspiration in one another through a chance encounter.

It stars Weisberg (Showtime's Super Pumped, NBC's Emmy-winning Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Wonka in the Tour of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Legally Blonde on Broadway) and Kimiko Glenn (Netflix's Orange Is The New Black, Broadway's Waitress), with Spencer Garrett (Recent film: Blonde), and George Wendt (Cheers) and was filmed in Los Angeles. The film features an entirely original score by Max Mueller, recorded with 18 musicians, plus an original song by Matt Schatz, "Not Quite Heaven," performed by Kimiko Glenn.

"I had the wonderful opportunity to work with so many amazing artists on this film and I am so excited to be able to share it with the BroadwayWorld audiences to celebrate National Thank You Day." - Noah Weisberg

THANK YOU KINDLY has been featured in 15 film festivals around the country, including Martha's Vineyard, Catalina, Culver City, Sedona, San Antonio, and more. It has been recognized with the following awards:

Best Short, Best Director, Best Actor (Columbia Film Festival)

Best Actress (Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival)

Best Short (WorldFest - Houston International Film Festival)

CAST:

Noah Weisberg: Quentin on the Showtime series Super Pumped opposite Joseph Gordon Levitt. He played Danny Michael Davis on NBC's Emmy winning Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. He starred as Willy Wonka in the Broadway tour of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory and has created roles in the original Broadway productions of South Pacific, Enron, Elf, and Legally Blonde. Noah's last film What's Life Got to Do With It? won best short at The Vail Film Festival, among others.

An NYU graduate, Weisberg has recurred on Modern Family, Major Crimes, and Law & Order. Additional TV credits include The Good Wife, Bad Teacher, Bones, and The New Normal, to name a few. He was a series regular on Disney's JoJo's Circus, and lent his voice to Amazon's Emmy award winning The Snowy Day, opposite Regina King, Angela Bassett, and Laurence Fishburne.

He was seen in Two Gentlemen of Verona opposite Oscar Isaac and Rosario Dawson at New York's legendary Shakespeare in the Park. Aside from performing on stage, Weisberg was one of the creators of the Off Broadway hit, Awesome 80's Prom. He appeared in the Academy Award-nominated feature Across the Universe, And Then Came Love opposite Vanessa Williams, and in Woody Allen's Curse of the Jade Scorpion.

Kimiko Glenn: This award-winning actress has done it all: TV (Orange Is The New Black), Broadway (Waitress), Tour (Spring Awakening), Shakespeare In The Park (Love's Labour's Lost), Film (Academy Award Winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse) and so much more! You can see and hear her work in Baby Shark's Big Show, DuckTales, Summer Camp Island, Close Enough, Carmen Sandiego, Ghosting, BoJack Horesman, Liza on Demand, as well as countless other TV shows and movies.

Spencer Garrett: With four films currently in production, Spencer is working nonstop. Recent credits include the films Blonde, Bombshell, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and TV shows "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Bosch, For All Mankind, Trek Untold, The Comey Rule, Dirty John, Chicago PD, Project Blue, Madam Secretary, and many more.

George Wendt: With 6 Emmy nominations, he is best known for playing Norm Peterson on NBC's Emmy winning show Cheers but has also been seen in hundreds of other projects including Fancy Nancy, The Goldbergs, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, Fresh Off The Boat, and many more. On Broadway he appeared in Elf, Hairspray, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Art.