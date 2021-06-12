International Art And Ecology Festival: UNFIX NYC 2021 Runs June 11th-27th

UNFIX NYC comes back after a year-long break! The 5th season of the festival takes place online this year to collaborate with UNFIX festival, UNFIX Bologna, and UNFIX Tokyo. This festival aims to create an awareness of ecology through the arts, with live performance, film, visual arts, and site-specific events.

The selected artists are:

Nurya Chana, Vanessa Skantze, Jacopo Tealdi, Alana Rosa, Jacob Elkin & Robert Morton, Brandon Perdomo, Erika Hassan, Vandellous (Frankie Mulinix), Rachelle Dart, Roxane Revon, Saki Kawamura, Katherine Adamenko(AKA Ladypants Production), Vertical Player Repertory (Judith Barnes), SANE, Zoe Katsilerou, Irena Romendik, Sonia Libre, Yuri Ogasawara, Miles Butler & Annie McCoy, Night Multimedia Art, collectiveMVMT, Ren Gyo Soh

UNFIX NYC 2021 is collaboration between the UNFIX festival and Ren Gyo Soh. It has been held since 2016 in NYC. UNFIX NYC aims to raise ecological awareness through the arts. What is 'ecology'? Ecology is the relationship between all the living beings on this planet, and its study. It poses the question: How we can live without destroying, harming, and hurting each other? The world is not a fixed and given place. It is continuously changing, evolving; even we ourselves are constantly changing. Through this festival, UNFIX NYC creates not only awareness but builds a community to share, to connect and to inspire each other with. Please visit the festival program for the schedule: https://www.rengyosoh.com/unfix-nyc-2021.html

Ren Gyo Soh is a multi-award winning New York-based Butoh theatre group. It was founded by Japanese artist Yokko in 2014. Ren Gyo Soh produces works in collaboration with other artists through the use of Butoh, physical-theatre, acting, yoga, and the voice. Its purpose is to create and share new and innovative works, and to serve as a global bridge for artists worldwide: https://www.rengyosoh.com/

UNFIX is a festival of live performance, dance, film, installation, workshop and debate that seeks to unravel the knots that bind how we are living. UNFIX started in Glasgow (Scotland) in 2015, and now coordinates events there as well as New York City (U.S.), Tokyo (Japan) and Bologna (Italy). It conceives of individual human life as a microcosm of humanity as a whole, and constantly reiterates that climate change and ecological transformation are happening inside your body, RIGHT NOW. https://unfixfestival.com/

Yoshiko Sienkiewicz/aka Yokko (Producing Artistic Director) is a NY based award-winning Japanese artist, whose work has been presented across the USA and Europe. She has acted in, devised, and choreographed a variety of local and international shows and films. Most recently, her Butoh work has been seen in several music videos, including I Don't Know Where We Went Wrong (HOKO, 2020), and Ready To Let Go (Cage The Elephant, 2019).

www.yokko-online.com

Saki Kawamura (Associate director) is a NY-based Japanese director and interdisciplinary artist, Her passion for theatre led her to move to NYC in 2019 to study. She currently pursues her MFA in Directing at The Actors Studio Drama School, and she possesses a BA in Sociology and Media Studies from International Christian University in Tokyo. She puts great value on the process of collaboration, and loves to hear the stories of her collaborators and put them into her work. She believes that this emphasis on collaboration is what makes her work unique and singular.