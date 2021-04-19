Indoor Event Capacity Increased to to 75% in Some California Regions

Variety reports that California state officials have announced an indoor event capacity increase in some areas.

The increase will allow indoor events, including concerts and other performances, to be held at 75% capacity for attendees who have been vaccinated or test negative for Covid-19.

The increase will affect three northern California counties in the "yellow" tier, a marker for areas with low infection rates.

Los Angeles is among the 33 counties currently occupying the "orange" tier, and will continue to operate its venues at 50% capacity. A further 22 California counties are still in the "red" tier indicating a substantial number of infections.

New York City is also inching its way back into venues. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning on April 26, maximum movie theater capacity will increase 33%, and museum and zoo capacity to 50% "with other safety precautions in place.

The news came with an update on the state's vaccination program. 131,589 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.