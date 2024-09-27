IndieSpace To Host Digital Give & Gain Market In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



IndieSpace, an organization established to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to create a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community, will host a virtual Give & Gain Market on Tuesday, October 29 at 6pm on Zoom. Participants can register for the FREE event at www.indiespace.org/market.

The IndieSpace Give & Gain Market is a welcoming, two-hour guided space where indie artists and creatives come together to exchange their passions, skills, knowledge, resources, and opportunities. It's a unique process designed to foster collaboration and mutual support outside traditional economic systems. Whether you're offering a professional service, sharing a recipe, or looking for a place to live, this market encourages community-driven solutions and opens the door to endless possibilities for connection and growth.

The IndieSpace Give & Gain Market represents a shift toward an alternative economy rooted in creativity, collaboration, and mutual support. In contrast to traditional economies focused on competition and scarcity, this market highlights the abundance within our indie arts community. Reinforcing the power of a community that thrives on giving, receiving, and growing together. Join us to strengthen the fabric of NYC's indie arts scene through shared support and resource exchange!

IndieSpace was established in 2016 to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to address systemic inequities in NYC real estate. In 2022, it merged with Indie Theater Fund, an organization focused on a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community. By contributing a nickel per ticket from their shows to a pot of money for funding, the indie theater community could create a method of self-sustainability and could rethink philanthropy and the process of grant making. Through radically transparent and equitable grants, community resources and advocacy, the Fund supported hundreds of indie theater companies and thousands of individual artists.

Since its founding, IndieSpace has: consulted with 90+ companies and venues making real estate decisions, including The Tank, FRIGID New York, The Chain, The Wild Project, Wooster Group, and Classical Theater of Harlem; helped 18 organizations sign new leases; saved seven theaters from being closed or repurposed; created four real estate operation partnerships; walked two venues through the purchase of their permanent homes. During Covid, IndieSpace supported over 50 venues navigating their leases by helping them stay open, and also provided over $1.7M in relief grants to the indie theater community. In 2023 IndieSpace opened the West Village Rehearsal Co-Op with HERE Arts Center, New Ohio and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. This 99-year lease for $1 per year will serve over 1,500 artists per year. For service to the community, IndieSpace received the Ellen Stewart Award and a citation from the City Council of New York. www.indiespace.org