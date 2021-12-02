Inaugural FIRST MONDAYS Musical Theatre Networking Night Announced

Calling all young MUSICAL THEATRE professionals! Are you a writer? A composer? A director? A producer? A pit musician? A copyist? An actor? A vocalist? Or are you looking for an excuse to quote Sondheim in public?

Join in for the inaugural FIRST MONDAYS networking event on Monday, December 6th from 6pm - 8pm at Haswell Greens.

WHAT IS "FIRST MONDAYS"?

Glad you asked!

FIRST MONDAYS is a FREE event, hosted by Erica Molfetto and Janey Feingold, on the first Monday of every month. It's a space for people in the theatre industry to meet each other, pitch new ideas, and get support from like-minded creatives. Who knows - you could find your next musical director for your next project, your dream vocalist for your next demo, or the librettist who can bring life to your latest score.

REGISTRATION FOR THIS EVENT IS FREE. DRINKS AND FOOD AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE.

Questions? Contact Erica at emolfetto@gmail.com

