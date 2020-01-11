In The Spotlight: Juan Pablo Di Pace Brings His Solo Show to The Green Room 42

Juan Pablo Di Pace brings his solo show to The Green Room 42 for two nights only. The show kicked off on January 9, and plays its final performance tonight, January 11.

Today, we're turning the spotlight on Di Pace with these all new photos. Check them out below!

An Evening with Juan Pablo Di Pace is a hilarious and emotional show where the Argentine-born performer traces traveling to Europe and the USA as a teenage immigrant to pursue his dream of becoming an artist. Di Pace's journey is peppered with anecdotes and songs from the stage, screen, radio and original compositions.

Di Pace's television credits are many. He played the aforementioned role of Jesus on NBC's "A.D. The Bible Continues" miniseries, for which he received a 2016 GRACE award for "Most Inspiring Performance." His other television credits include TNT's "Dallas," NBC's "Camp," TBS's "Angie Tribeca," FOX's "Rosewood," appearances on the BBC and regular roles in several Spanish TV series.

Di Pace has an extensive musical theatre background. In addition to Chicago in London, he starred in Grease in Italy and Saturday Night Fever in Spain. The latter won him raves from the European press. Di Pace has appeared in concert in Madrid, New York, Buenos Aires, Trieste, Los Angeles, Houston and London.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



