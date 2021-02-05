In Celebration Of Women's History Month, Akua Allrich & The Tribe Perform 'A Beautiful Disruption - The Genius Of Black Women In Music'

On March 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET), celebrate Women's History Month with Songs of Freedom, love and inspiration of the genius women who have shaped music-including Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba, Roberta Flack, Abbey Lincoln, Alice Coltrane and more-performed by jazz vocalist Akua Allrich & The Tribe.

Flushing Town Hall is a Presenting Partner for this outstanding performance, which will be live-streamed from the Creative Alliance Theater in Baltimore, Maryland. Both Flushing Town Hall and Creative Alliance are selected presenting members of Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation Jazz Touring Network.

Akua Allrich is a vocalist beyond measure. A musical treasure with a massive stage personality and vocal style that is fluid and ever-evolving, her musical roots run deep into soul, and rhythm and blues, with a clear grounding in jazz and pan-African music. Along with her ensemble, The Tribe, she has received accolades for her annual events honoring the defining female voices of Black music. "Akua Allrich's music flows with a free, natural energy as engaging as her equally ingenuous personality," said Franz Matzner of All About Jazz. You can experience a taste of her music in this video.

"We are so excited to be partnering with the Creative Alliance Theater on Akua Allrich's live, virtual performance," says Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director at Flushing Town Hall. "Akua was scheduled to appear at Flushing Town Hall in March 2020, just when New York City went into shutdown and our doors closed to the public, so unfortunately her concert was postponed due to the pandemic, but we cannot wait to welcome her on our stage once we reopen!"

Baltimore's Creative Alliance operates out of the historic Patterson Theater, a converted, one-screen movie house that now serves as home base for Creative Alliance's mission. For the last six years, Creative Alliance has supported the artistic vision of Akua Allrich through performance and audience engagement.

Creative Alliance's Performance Director, Josh Kohn, says of Akua Allrich, "Akua's live shows break down all barriers between artist and audiences, creating a musical community on the spot. We are thrilled to see how she breaks down virtual walls through this live streamed event and are excited to be partnering with Flushing Town Hall to expand her artistic reach. Her voice heals. We could all use some healing about now."

Tickets are available online for purchase for $12, $20 supporter (+$3 service fee). A portion of the proceeds from your ticket purchase will support the mission of Flushing Town Hall to bring people together by presenting arts and culture from around the world. For more information, visit https://flushingtownhall.org/akua-allrich-the-tribe.

Upon purchase, you will receive a confirmation email from info@creativealliance.org with your virtual access. THIS IS YOUR TICKET. Scroll down until you see a blue box. This is your access to the event.

This event will be available for viewing on demand 24 hours after the concert concludes. Your on-demand access is good until April 20th. For questions, email josh@creativealliance.org.