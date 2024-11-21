Improvised Rock Opera is Coming To The Upright Citizens Brigade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On December 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., famed musical improv troupe Hell Yeah! will create an entire rock opera from scratch at UCB New York.

Like LES MISERABLES, The Phantom of the Opera, and traditional operas, every line in Hell Yeah! A Delightfully Improvised Rock Opera is sung. Unlike those productions, every line, song, and dance in this show is improvised. Starting with a single audience suggestion, we will craft an entire 50-ish minute narrative alongside a three-piece band. The product is a uniquely theatrical, hilarious, and musical experience that would make Andrew Lloyd Webber swoon.

Tickets start at $10, and they tend to sell very quickly. In case the show sells out or you are out of town, you can also purchase livestream access.