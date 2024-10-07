Immersive Halloween Experience HAUNTED HOLLYWOOD is Coming to Circo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to face your deepest fears and desires at Haunted Hollywood, the ultimate immersive Halloween experience coming to the heart of New York City! Produced by Voss Events and set against the backdrop of the grand ballroom at Circo, this live spectacle reimagines legendary horror icons in thrilling and seductive ways never seen before. Get ready for a night of tantalizing terror, music, and spine-tingling performances like no other.

"Most Halloween events in NYC are geared towards kids and teens, but Halloween is a holiday for adults too," insists the show's creator, Brandon Voss, who is also the producer behind NYC's adult-focused seasonal experience, Santa's Secret. "We've created a unique, sophisticated, and playful atmosphere where grown-ups can enjoy the spooky season without the little ones."

In Haunted Hollywood, the likes of Beetlejuice, Carrie, Exorcist, Frankenstein, Jason, and Phantom pull audiences into a world where horror meets temptation. These iconic characters have been re-envisioned to deliver an unforgettable experience that blends terror with allure. As the night unfolds, eerie harmonies will fill the ballroom, setting the perfect atmosphere for horror fans and thrill-seekers alike.

The real excitement begins as the "final girl" takes center stage in the climactic performance of the night. Watch as she battles for survival in an epic showdown across six iconic horror films, all woven into a mesmerizing variety show that will have spectators on the edge of their seats. Will she escape her horrifying fate, or succumb to the wicked forces closing in? There's only one way to find out!

Haunted Hollywood is two hours of hair-raising entertainment. Halloween-themed cocktails, crafted to perfection by expert mixologists, are also available as well as a full menu of delectable Latin-inspired cuisine, curated to add a flavorful twist to the evening's horrors.

Don't miss your chance to experience Haunted Hollywood this Halloween! Tickets are selling fast for this limited-time event, so grab yours today and get ready for a night of delicious terror and irresistible thrills. Content is for mature audiences only. All attendees must be 18+ to enter and 21+ with a valid ID for alcohol service.

Tickets available at VossEvents.com.