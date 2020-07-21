Ilana Levine Launches New Podcast AND THE AWARD GOES TO...; Listen to the First Episode Featuring Patti LuPone!

Ilana Levine has launched her latest podcast, And The Award Goes To...

Have you ever dreamed of winning a Tony Award? Did you ever practice your Tony acceptance speech in the bathroom mirror? Did you grow up watching the Tony Awards every year ? Do you have a collection of Tony Award shows on VHS tape that you refuse to throw out?

This is the podcast for you. Every week actress and podcast host Ilana Levine interviews your favorite Tony Award winners and together they go down memory lane as guests share intimate and never before shared details about their Tony experience.

You will hear their reactions as they listen to their Tony speech again and feel like you are reliving the experience with them. Tears are shed- laughs are shared and it is a rare glimpse into what it really is to sit in Radio City and hear your name called and all the emotion and relief that comes with that rare moment where fantasy and reality come together and the thing you have wished for your whole life has just come true and suddenly you have to walk down an aisle and step up on that stage and try to put into words how much this award means to you.

The first episode features Patti LuPone! Listen to it here.

In 2008 Patti LuPone won her second Tony Award. She has been nominated a total of seven times. Join host Ilana Levine and Patti as they listen to Patti's 2008 acceptance speech and Patti takes listeners on a trip down memory lane, recounting that evening and all that led up to her second Tony win - 28 years after her first! As an actress Patti has devoted most of her career to Broadway and with Ilana she is astonishingly candid in conversation.

In this premiere episode of "And The Award Goes To..." Patti describes her very fraught and emotionally devastating past with Gypsy scribe, Arthur Laurents, and shares what Scott Rudin told her to do if she wanted to bring Gypsy back to Broadway. She also explains why she never really wanted to play the role and why she changed her mind. All this and more with the extraordinary actress, Patti LuPone.

