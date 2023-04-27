Idina Menzel to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 8

Click Here for More on IDINA MENZEL

Idina Menzel, Maude Apatow, Bowen Yang, and more will be guest judges on the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

"I'm kind of speechless," Menzel gushes in the newly-released trailer for the eigth season, which premieres on May 12.

Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, Jojo Siwa, and Robin Thede will also serve as guest judges.

Mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison are returning alongside RuPaul. The new season begins streaming exclusively on Paramount+ with two all-new episodes.

The 12 queens returning to the runway in hopes of snatching the crown are Alexis Michelle (season nine), Darienne Lake (season six), Heidi N Closet ( season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season nine), Jessica Wild (season two), Jimbo ("Canada's Drag Race" season one, "UK vs. the World" season one), Kahanna Montrese (season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season five), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season seven) and Naysha Lopez (season eight).

Beloved Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel's many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of "Rent" and "Wicked" as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney's "Frozen."

Watch the trailer for the new season here: