Idina Menzel To Release Christmas: A Season of Love Holiday Album This Fall

Idina Menzel will release a new album, Christmas: A Season of Love on October 18th. The album will be released to coincide with Disney's Frozen 2 and will feature guest artists Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad, and Menzel's husband, Aaron Lohr.

The track list for the album includes:

Sleigh Ride

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

I Got My Love To Keep Me Warm [feat. Billy Porter]

Christmas Just Ain't Christmas

We Wish You The Merriest [feat. Josh Gad]

A Hand For Mrs. Claus [feat. Ariana Grande]

We Need A Little Christmas

O Holy Night/Ave Maria

Winter Wonderland/Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

I'll Be Home For Christmas [feat. Aaron Lohr]

Walker's 3rd Hanukkah

Ocho Kandelikas

Christmas Time Is Here

At This Table

Seasons Of Love

Caroling, Caroling

Auld Lang Syne

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go.

She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall.

In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.

She most recently appeared on Broadway in Skintight and reprised the role in Los Angeles.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You