Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IDINA MENZEL
Click Here for More on IDINA MENZEL

VIDEO: Idina Menzel Inducted as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo

The 35th annual Disney Legends Awards Ceremony kicked off Disney's D23 Expo.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Disney's annual D23 Expo kicked off today with the 35th annual Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

This year's honorees include Frozen stars Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell. Plus, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, and more.

Menzel, who has worked with Disney through her star turn as Elsa in Frozen and in the hit film Enchanted, accepted the award by singing "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio. Watch a clip from her acceptance speech below!

The D23 Expo will continue through Sunday, offering first looks at upcoming films, television series, games, and more being released through Disney. Announcements regarding new projects will also be shared throughout the event.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time.

Menzel has also been seen in Lifetime's recent Beaches remake and in Prime Video's musical adaption of Cinderella.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.

Watch a clip from Menzel's acceptance speech here:


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Maryanna Devlin Unveils New Single 'Cut and Run'Maryanna Devlin Unveils New Single 'Cut and Run'
September 9, 2022

Boston-raised, Germany-based singer/songwriter Maryanna Devlin has released her latest single, “Cut and Run,” a track from her forthcoming debut LP, A Great Many Things. In 'Cut and Run,' Devlin’s voice is reminiscent of Stevie Nicks and Lana Del Ray, set against a dreamy backdrop with a fierce message.
GA-20 Release Third Album 'Crackdown'GA-20 Release Third Album 'Crackdown'
September 9, 2022

Acclaimed blues, roots-rock, and country revival trio GA-20 are thrilled to release their third album Crackdown, available everywhere now via Karma Chief Records / Colemine Records. To ring in the release, the band has shared album highlight 'Fairweather Friend.' Catch them on tour this fall with the likes of The Monophonics and Kendra Morris.
VIDEO: Jennifer Coolidge Stars in THE WATCHER Netflix Limited Series TeaserVIDEO: Jennifer Coolidge Stars in THE WATCHER Netflix Limited Series Teaser
September 9, 2022

The star-studded cast includes Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, Luke David Blumm. Watch Jennifer Hudson give a house tour in a new video teaser now!
Los Angeles Artist Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Angel'Los Angeles Artist Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Angel'
September 9, 2022

It was written and produced by Allie and Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley, Bright Eyes, Jenny Lewis), was recorded at the 4AD studio in London and her home studio, and was mastered at Abbey Road. The video was shot in the English Countryside at the Church of Mary Magdalene and was directed by Jeanette Getrost.
Abby Hamilton Releases 'Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions' EPAbby Hamilton Releases 'Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions' EP
September 9, 2022

Emerging country and folk-rock artist Abby Hamilton’s new EP, Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions, is out now. Abby will continue to perform throughout this year including an upcoming show at Nashville’s The 5 Spot as part of AmericanaFest as well as several dates supporting Kelsey Waldon later this fall.