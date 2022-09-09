VIDEO: Idina Menzel Inducted as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo

Disney's annual D23 Expo kicked off today with the 35th annual Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

This year's honorees include Frozen stars Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell. Plus, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, and more.

Menzel, who has worked with Disney through her star turn as Elsa in Frozen and in the hit film Enchanted, accepted the award by singing "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio. Watch a clip from her acceptance speech below!

The D23 Expo will continue through Sunday, offering first looks at upcoming films, television series, games, and more being released through Disney. Announcements regarding new projects will also be shared throughout the event.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time.

Menzel has also been seen in Lifetime's recent Beaches remake and in Prime Video's musical adaption of Cinderella.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.

Watch a clip from Menzel's acceptance speech here: