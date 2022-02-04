Ice Theatre Of New York Performs At 85th Birthday Celebration For Philip Glass At The Rink At Rockefeller

Ice Theatre of New York performed at the 85th birthday celebration for legendary American composer and pianist Philip Glass at The Rink at Rockefeller on Monday, January 31, 2022, presented by Rockefeller Center and Pomegranate Arts. The evening of festivities on and around The Rink included a party hosted by multimedia artist and creative pioneer Laurie Anderson, and an afterparty beginning DJ'd by Anderson. https://www.icetheatre.org/

At the top of the evening, Ice Theatre of New York Ensemble performed an Edge Class piece, set by company member Liz Yoshiko Schmidt, to "Aguas da Amazonia" by Philip Glass. The ensemble continued to skate atmospheric, freeform elements alongside the public throughout the evening.

"I am honored to have had my company involved with such an auspicious project as the celebration of composer Philip Glass' 85th Birthday at the Rink at Rockefeller Center," said Moira North, Founder and Artistic Director, Ice Theatre of New York. Laurie Anderson was the artistic director of the evening and we were thrilled to collaborate under her direction. I have loved Laurie's work ever since hearing about her early violin performances while wearing ice skates with the blades frozen into a block of ice, where the performance ended when the ice had melted. The piece was entitled Duets on Ice. Genius!"

Philip's Birthday happened to coincide with the 85th anniversary of The Rink, which began as a temporary skating pond at Rockefeller Center. ITNY has been fortunate to have performed at The Rink since its inaugural season in 1985.