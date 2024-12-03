ISABELLA SCOLARO: ONWARD AND UPWARD Announced At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Introducing: Isabella Scolaro- a solo debut performance to remember- on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7pm.

A jazz and classically-trained musician first, Isabella's passion for music stretches across songwriting, performing, and now, musical theater. Join Isabella as she reflects on her artistic journey in the making and honors those with a touching impact on the person she is today. Belting everything from show tunes to pop-rock hits to powerhouse ballads, this evening will delight and inspire audiences to follow their dreams-as there is no time like the present. It features Anna Young (bass), Noah Hogan (guitar), Priscilla Tam (violin), Sam Novotny (drums), and additional musical guests to be announced soon.

Introducing: Isabella Scolaro is music directed by Chelsea Melnick and produced and directed by Abri Berg.

Introducing: Isabella Scolaro plays at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7PM. Tickets are available now starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Can't make it in person? Livestream tickets are also available.

Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

MORE ABOUT ISABELLA SCOLARO:

Isabella Scolaro is a 22-year-old singer, actress, and songwriter based in New York City. Isabella has been enthralled in the music world since she was 10 years old, learning the essentials of piano, guitar, voice, songwriting, and more. After moving to New York City, the artist Belz with 6 pop singles continued to foster a love for performing not only her own music, but also musical theatre pieces. Transitioning from being just Belz to finally integrating Isabella into who she is as an artist, she has found herself shining now more than ever, She is excited to share that light with you at Green Room 42.

ABOUT THE VENUE:

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42