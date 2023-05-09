INTO THE WOODS and More Take Home Elliot Norton Awards in Boston, Check out the Full List of Winners!

The awards ceremony marked the return to a live ceremony, following three years of disruption due to the pandemic.
Awards were presented last night to 34 outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and 5 visiting productions by the Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) at the 40th Anniversary Elliot Norton Awards ceremony, held at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. The awards ceremony marked the return to a live ceremony, following three years of disruption due to the pandemic.
This year's recipient of the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Bobbie Steinbach, a longtime actor, director and acting coach based in Boston, who has performed in countless plays and musicals with many local and regional theater companies.
The 2023 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award was presented to Magic Circle Theater at Tufts University, New England's oldest summer theater by and for children. The award provides a grant supporting the next generation of theater artists.
Joyce Kulhawik, president of the Boston Theater Critics Association, stated, "Talk about pent-up demand! After three years, this theater community came together and packed the house! On this our 40th anniversary, they took the stage as the stars of the show, and took home the honors in 34 expanded, genderless categories, with a DJ on deck and a fabulous, onstage after-party. I'm celebrating-and already thinking about next season!"
The Elliot Norton Awards are presented annually by the Boston Theater Critics Association (Don Aucoin, Jared Bowen, Terry Byrne, Carolyn Clay, Christopher Ehlers, Iris Fanger, Nancy Grossman, Joyce Kulhawik, Bob Nesti, Ed Siegel, and Jacquinn Sinclair) to honor the outstanding productions, directors, designers, and performers whose work audiences have seen on greater Boston stages throughout the season. Veteran critics Ed Siegel and Nancy Grossman are retiring as full-time members of the BTCA as this season concludes.
Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence
Bobbie Steinbach
Outstanding Visiting Play
"On Beckett," a production by Octopus Theatricals presented by ArtsEmerson
Outstanding Visiting Musical
"Into the Woods," presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre
Outstanding Visiting Design
"The Orchard," produced by Groundswell Theatricals, Arlekin Players Theatre and (zero-G) Virtual Theatre Lab in association with the Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions, Valentine Talland & Nagesh Mahapantha, Jenny and David Jadow, Leah Michalos & Jessica Sporn
Outstanding Visiting Performance in a Play
Travis Alabanza, "Burgerz," presented by ArtsEmerson
Outstanding Visiting Performance in a Musical
Gavin Creel, "Into the Woods," presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre
Outstanding Play, Large Theater "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Play, Midsize Theater
"The Inheritance," SpeakEasy Stage Company
Outstanding Play, Small Theater
"Chicken & Biscuits," The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Musical
"Ain't Misbehavin'," The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company
Outstanding Leading Performance, Large Theater
Regan Sims, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Featured Performance, Large Theater
Ivan Cecil Walks, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Leading Performance, Midsize Theater
Anthony T Goss, "Seven Guitars," Actors' Shakespeare Project
Outstanding Featured Performance, Midsize Theater
Mishka Yarovoy, "The Inheritance," SpeakEasy Stage Company Outstanding Leading Performance, Small Theater
Ramona Lisa Alexander, "Black Super Hero Magic Mama," Company One Theatre, presented in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library and Boston Comics in Color Festival
Outstanding Featured Performance, Small Theater
Schanaya Barrows, "can i touch it?," Company One Theatre, produced in partnership with the City of Boston's Office of Arts and Culture
Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical
Neil A. Casey, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
Anthony Pires, Jr., "Ain't Misbehavin'," The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater and Greater Boston Stage Company
Outstanding Musical Direction
David Freeman Coleman and Dan Rodriguez, "Ain't Misbehavin'," The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater and Greater Boston Stage Company
Outstanding Choreography
Misha Shields, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Director, Large Theater
Dawn M. Simmons, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Director, Midsize Theater
Maurice Emmanuel Parent, "Seven Guitars," Actors' Shakespeare Project
Outstanding Director, Small Theater
Mariela López-Ponce, "Don't Eat the Mangos," Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea
Outstanding Scenic Design, Large Theater
Wilson Chin, "Clyde's," The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Jon Savage, "Seven Guitars," Actors' Shakespeare Project
Outstanding Lighting Design, Large Theater
Jorge Arroyo, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Kat C. Zhou, "The Chinese Lady," Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage
Outstanding Costume Design, Large Theater
Karen Perry, "Clyde's," The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Scott Martino, "Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors," Gold Dust Orphans
Outstanding Sound Design, Large Theater
Anna Drummond, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Abe Joyner-Meyers (soundscape) and Dewey Dellay (music), "Seven Guitars," Actors' Shakespeare Project
Outstanding Solo Performance
Paul Melendy, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," Greater Boston Stage Company
Outstanding New Script
Lenelle Moïse, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Ensemble
"The Inheritance," SpeakEasy Stage Company