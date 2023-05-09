INTO THE WOODS and More Take Home Elliot Norton Awards in Boston, Check out the Full List of Winners!

Awards were presented last night to 34 outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and 5 visiting productions by the Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) at the 40th Anniversary Elliot Norton Awards ceremony, held at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. The awards ceremony marked the return to a live ceremony, following three years of disruption due to the pandemic.

This year's recipient of the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Bobbie Steinbach, a longtime actor, director and acting coach based in Boston, who has performed in countless plays and musicals with many local and regional theater companies.

The 2023 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award was presented to Magic Circle Theater at Tufts University, New England's oldest summer theater by and for children. The award provides a grant supporting the next generation of theater artists.

Joyce Kulhawik, president of the Boston Theater Critics Association, stated, "Talk about pent-up demand! After three years, this theater community came together and packed the house! On this our 40th anniversary, they took the stage as the stars of the show, and took home the honors in 34 expanded, genderless categories, with a DJ on deck and a fabulous, onstage after-party. I'm celebrating-and already thinking about next season!"

The Elliot Norton Awards are presented annually by the Boston Theater Critics Association (Don Aucoin, Jared Bowen, Terry Byrne, Carolyn Clay, Christopher Ehlers, Iris Fanger, Nancy Grossman, Joyce Kulhawik, Bob Nesti, Ed Siegel, and Jacquinn Sinclair) to honor the outstanding productions, directors, designers, and performers whose work audiences have seen on greater Boston stages throughout the season. Veteran critics Ed Siegel and Nancy Grossman are retiring as full-time members of the BTCA as this season concludes.

Full List of Winners

Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence

Bobbie Steinbach

Outstanding Visiting Play

"On Beckett," a production by Octopus Theatricals presented by ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Visiting Musical

"Into the Woods," presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre

Outstanding Visiting Design

"The Orchard," produced by Groundswell Theatricals, Arlekin Players Theatre and (zero-G) Virtual Theatre Lab in association with the Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions, Valentine Talland & Nagesh Mahapantha, Jenny and David Jadow, Leah Michalos & Jessica Sporn

Outstanding Visiting Performance in a Play

Travis Alabanza, "Burgerz," presented by ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Visiting Performance in a Musical

Gavin Creel, "Into the Woods," presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre

Outstanding Play, Large Theater "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Play, Midsize Theater

"The Inheritance," SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Play, Small Theater

"Chicken & Biscuits," The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Musical

"Ain't Misbehavin'," The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater, and Greater Boston Stage Company

Outstanding Leading Performance, Large Theater

Regan Sims, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Featured Performance, Large Theater

Ivan Cecil Walks, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Leading Performance, Midsize Theater

Anthony T Goss, "Seven Guitars," Actors' Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Featured Performance, Midsize Theater

Mishka Yarovoy, "The Inheritance," SpeakEasy Stage Company Outstanding Leading Performance, Small Theater

Ramona Lisa Alexander, "Black Super Hero Magic Mama," Company One Theatre, presented in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library and Boston Comics in Color Festival

Outstanding Featured Performance, Small Theater

Schanaya Barrows, "can i touch it?," Company One Theatre, produced in partnership with the City of Boston's Office of Arts and Culture

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical

Neil A. Casey, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Anthony Pires, Jr., "Ain't Misbehavin'," The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater and Greater Boston Stage Company

Outstanding Musical Direction

David Freeman Coleman and Dan Rodriguez, "Ain't Misbehavin'," The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora @ Central Square Theater and Greater Boston Stage Company

Outstanding Choreography

Misha Shields, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Director, Large Theater

Dawn M. Simmons, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Director, Midsize Theater

Maurice Emmanuel Parent, "Seven Guitars," Actors' Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Director, Small Theater

Mariela López-Ponce, "Don't Eat the Mangos," Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea

Outstanding Scenic Design, Large Theater

Wilson Chin, "Clyde's," The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Jon Savage, "Seven Guitars," Actors' Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Lighting Design, Large Theater

Jorge Arroyo, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Kat C. Zhou, "The Chinese Lady," Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage

Outstanding Costume Design, Large Theater

Karen Perry, "Clyde's," The Huntington in a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Scott Martino, "Little Christmas Tree Shop of Horrors," Gold Dust Orphans

Outstanding Sound Design, Large Theater

Anna Drummond, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Abe Joyner-Meyers (soundscape) and Dewey Dellay (music), "Seven Guitars," Actors' Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Solo Performance

Paul Melendy, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," Greater Boston Stage Company

Outstanding New Script

Lenelle Moïse, "K-I-S-S-I-N-G," The Huntington and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Ensemble

"The Inheritance," SpeakEasy Stage Company