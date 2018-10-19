INTO THE WOODS, World Premiere of FALL SPRINGS, And More Announced for Barrington's 25th Season

Barrington Stage Company today announced the first three productions for its upcoming 25th season.

Taking the stage in the Berkshires this year will be Into the Woods, the musical classic by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine; a world premiere new musical Fall Springs, by Niko Tsakalakos and Peter Sinn Nachtrieb; and Gertrude and Claudius, a new play by Mark St. Germain.

"Anything can happen in the woods." This is the promise, and premise, of the much-loved, Tony-Award winning musical Into the Woods. A childless baker and his wife endeavor to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods, where they encounter Rapunzel and her mother; Cinderella; Jack (of Beanstalk fame); Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tale characters. Their stories become entangled in unexpected ways, revealing what happens after "happily ever after." The wickedly witty score weaves a magical spell, warning "be careful what you wish for."

Presented on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage, Into the Woods features music and lyrics by 13-time Tony Award winner Stephen Sondheim, a book by James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George) and was originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine. Musical direction is by BSC Associate Artist Darren R. Cohen (BSC's West Side Story) with direction by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco (BSC's Ragtime).

BSC's 2019 Season will also include the world premiere of the musical Fall Springs, featuring music and lyrics by Niko Tsakalakos (Pool Boy), book and lyrics by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb (Boom) and direction by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill).

Boulders, buildings and the occasional bartender are being swallowed in the ground due to fracking. And that's only the beginning...

From the creator of Pool Boy and the acclaimed director of Be More Chill comes Fall Springs, an irreverent, funny and relevant new musical. The town of Fall Springs is cash-strapped but sits directly on top of America's largest reserve of cosmetic essential oils. It has big dreams, but at what cost? With new fracking techniques being recklessly implemented, the ground beneath Fall Springs is crumbling.

In 2019 Barrington Stage will also present a new play by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain (Dancing Lessons, Freud's Last Session), Gertrude and Claudius, which will receive its world premiere at Orlando Shakespeare Festival this spring.

Based on the novel by John Updike and dramatized for the stage by the prolific Mark St. Germain, Gertrude and Claudius is a passionate, imaginative prequel that brings to life the love affair that led to one of the greatest plays of all time-Hamlet.

2019 Season Passes are now on sale and available at www.barringtonstageco.org or by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting the Mainstage box office (30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201). Single tickets for Into the Woods, Fall Springs and Gertrude and Claudius will be available in March 2019.

