INTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD, and More Nominated For 2023 Hewes Design Awards

The Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee has announced the 2023 Henry Hewes Design Awards Honorees who will be recognized at the 59th annual ceremony on October 23 in New York.

“We are delighted that the Henry Hewes Design Awards will once again bring the entire design community together in-person for the first time since 2019,” said Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chairman of the committee. “We continue to recognize the outstanding contribution that designers make to the creative process in all theater productions and we congratulate the 2023 Honorees for their excellent work.”

Honors for the 2022–23 season were earned by eight artists for their work on, Off, and Off-Off Broadway. Scenic design team dots (a collaboration of Santiago Orjuela-Laverde, Andrew Moerdyk and Kimie Nishikawa) (Public Obscenities, Soho Rep/National Asian American Theatre Company), costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Broadway), lighting designer Barbara Samuels (Public Obscenities, Soho Rep/National Asian American Theatre Company), sound designer Tei Blow (Public Obscenities, Soho Rep/National Asian American Theatre Company), media designer Kameron Neal (Dark Disabled Stories, Public Theater), and puppetry designer James Ortiz (Into the Woods, Broadway) will be honored with 2023 Henry Hewes Design Awards. Seven of the eight 2023 honorees are receiving their first award from the Hewes committee. For the 2023 honors, 98 theater artists were nominated for outstanding artistry in 58 productions presented during the 2022–23 New York theater season on, Off, and Off-Off Broadway. (A complete list of 2023 nominees follows this awards announcement. Please share widely.)

These annual awards honor designers for work in venues on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway, recognizing the traditional categories of Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Sound Design, Media Design, and Notable Effects. All nominated designs must have originated in United States productions. The Hewes Awards Committee annually considers approximately 200 productions when making its nominations.

The design team known as dots led all artists with five nominations for their design work. Clint Ramos received three nominations for his work. Eleven designers received two nominations for their work. Twenty-eight productions received multiple nominations, with Public Obscenities at Soho Rep/National Asian American Theatre Company getting five nominations. Two productions each received four nominations. Six productions each received three nominations and seventeen other productions each received two nominations.

The HHDA Committee named honorees in six standard categories: Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Sound Design, Media Design and Notable Effects. As of the 2023 awards, the Committee has bestowed 337 honors on 224 artists representing 288 productions. (These numbers do not include the Ming Cho Lee Award for Lifetime Achievement in Design.)

Known as the Maharam Awards at their inception in 1965, the Hewes Awards were later renamed the American Theatre Wing Design Awards in honor of the Wing's generous sponsorship. In 1999, they became the Henry Hewes Design Awards in honor of noted critic Henry Hewes, who created the awards and served as a board member of the American Theatre Wing until his death in 2006 at age 89.

The Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee includes theater critics Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chair; David Barbour; David Cote; Naveen Kumar; Brittani Samuel; Helen Shaw; and Martha Wade Steketee. The awards are sponsored by the Henry Hewes Foundation for the Theater Arts.

2023 Henry Hewes DESIGN AWARDS HONOREES

Scenic Design

dots (Public Obscenities, Soho Rep/National Asian American Theatre Company)

Costume Design

Brenda Abbandandolo (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Broadway)

Lighting Design

Barbara Samuels (Public Obscenities, Soho Rep/National Asian American Theatre Company)

Sound Design

Tei Blow (Public Obscenities, Soho Rep/National Asian American Theatre Company)

Media Design

Kameron Neal (Dark Disabled Stories, Public Theater)

Notable Effects

James Ortiz (Into the Woods, Broadway Puppetry Design)

2023 Henry Hewes DESIGN AWARDS NOMINEES

SCENIC DESIGN NOMINEES

Arnulfo Maldonado

My Broken Language

Arnulfo Maldonado

Topdog/Underdog

Beowulf Boritt

New York, New York

Christopher and Justin Swader

Arden of Faversham

Christopher and Justin Swader

Modern Swimwear

Clint Ramos

A Raisin in the Sun

Clint Ramos

The Far Country

Dane Laffrey

A Christmas Carol

Donald Eastman

Evelyn Brown

dots

Dark Disabled Stories

dots

Public Obscenities

dots

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

dots

You Will Get Sick

Frank J. Oliva

On Set With Theda Bara

John Lee Beatty

Epiphany

Junghyun Georgia Lee

Romeo and Juliet

Marsha Ginsberg

Primary Trust

Maruti Evans

Amani

Michael Yeargan

Pictures From Home

Parker Lutz

The Trees

Rachel Hauck

Good Night, Oscar

Soutra Gilmour

A Doll's House

Wilson Chin

A Bright New Boise

COSTUME DESIGN NOMINEES

Andrea Hood

Into the Woods

Brenda Abbandandolo

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Caitlin Ayer

Willa's Authentic Self

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi

KPOP

David Zinn

Almost Famous

Donna Zakowska

New York, New York

Enver Chakartash

The Trees

Enver Chakartash

Public Obscenities

Gregg Barnes

Some Like It Hot

Jennifer Moeller

Camelot

Jennifer Moeller and Miriam Kelleher

The Comeuppance

Karen Perry

A Raisin in the Sun

Kindall Almond

Black Odyssey

Mika Eubanks

Twelfth Night

Montana Levi Blanco

White Girl in Danger

Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung

Dancin'

Susan Hilferty

Parade

Wendy Yang

Your Own Personal Exegesis

LIGHTING DESIGN NOMINEES

Adam Honoré

Black Odyssey

Allen Lee Hughes

Ohio State Murders

Amith Chandrashaker

The Comeuppance

Barbara Samuels

Public Obscenities

Ben Stanton

A Christmas Carol

Heather Gilbert

Parade

Isabella Byrd

Epiphany

Isabella Byrd

The Good John Proctor

Jen Schriever

My Broken Language

Jiyoun Chang

The Far Country

John Torres

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Jon Clark

A Doll's House

Ken Billington

New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu

The Coast Starlight

Masha Tsimring

Montag

Natasha Katz

Sweeney Todd

Oona Curley

Dark Disabled Stories

Reza Behjat

Arden of Faversham

Stacey Derosier

On Set With Theda Bara

NOTABLE EFFECTS NOMINEES

Buffy Cardoza (Properties Design)

The Good John Proctor

Caitlin Ayer (Puppetry Design)

Willa's Authentic Self

James Ortiz (Puppetry Design)

Into the Woods

Steven Wendt (Shadow Puppetry Design)

This and That

Tom Sepe (Robot Design)

The Orchard

SOUND DESIGN NOMINEES

Ben and Max Ringham

A Doll's House

Christopher Darbassie

Camp Siegfried

Elisabeth Weidner

F*ck Seventh Grade

Fabian Obispo

Once Upon a (korean) Time

Frederick Kennedy

Twelfth Night

Joanna Lynne Staub

Weightless

Kai Harada

New York, New York

Kathy Ruvuna

Dark Disabled Stories

Lee Kinney

Exception to the Rule

Lee Kinney

The Good John Proctor

Leegrid Stevens

War Dreamer

Megan Culley

Hang Time

Mikaal Sulaiman

Evanston Salt Costs Climbing

Nevin Steinberg

Sweeney Todd

Palmer Hefferan

The Comeuppance

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann

Into the Woods

Sinan Rafik Zafar

Montag

Tei Blow

Public Obscenities

MEDIA DESIGN NOMINEES

59 Productions

Pictures From Home

59 Productions

The Coast Starlight

Alex Basco Koch

The Orchard

Brittany Bland

Amani

Brittany Bland

Twelfth Night

Caite Hevner

Between the Lines

Dan Scully

The Butcher Boy

David Bengali

Monsoon Wedding

David Bengali

The Thanksgiving Play

dots and Sam Levy

Kate

Johnny Moreno

Public Obscenities

Josh Higgason

White Girl in Danger

Kameron Neal

Dark Disabled Stories

Kelly Colburn, Alex Hawthorn, Justin Nestor

American Television(s)

Lucy Mackinnon

A Christmas Carol

Phil Soltanoff

This and That

Sven Ortel

Parade