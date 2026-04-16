INTO THE WOODS, HAMLET, MOTHER RUSSIA & More Set For South Coast Repertory 2026–27 Season

South Coast Repertory has announced its 2026–27 season, an expanded nine-production lineup that includes a musical revival, world premieres, and a rotating repertory pairing.

The season marks the company’s largest since 2018–19 and reflects programming changes tied to its strategic plan, including an increased focus on classics, modern works, and new plays.

Season highlights include Raymond Lee returning to SCR to star in HAMLET, the 40th anniversary staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s INTO THE WOODS, and a rotating repertory pairing of Lauren Yee’s MOTHER RUSSIA and Oscar Wilde’s THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST.

The lineup also features the West Coast premiere of BLIND RUNNER by Amir Reza Koohestani and two world premieres that will anchor the 2027 Pacific Playwrights Festival: THREE-HEADED MONSTER by JuCoby Johnson and THE INGENUE by Eleanor Burgess. Family programming includes A CHRISTMAS CAROL and HOW I BECAME A PIRATE.

Artistic Director David Ivers said the season brings together returning artists and a mix of classic and new work, while Managing Director Suzanne Appel noted audience demand and growth as key factors in the expansion.

AMERICAN ICONS

Join SCR over multiple seasons as it celebrates influential artists and cultural figures. The 2026–27 installment recognizes Stephen Sondheim with a new production of INTO THE WOODS.

INTO THE WOODS

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Directed by Peter Rothstein

Sept. 12–Oct. 10, 2026

Segerstrom Stage

The Tony Award-winning musical follows a Baker and his wife as they venture into the forest to break a witch’s curse, encountering familiar fairy-tale characters along the way. The production marks the work’s 40th anniversary.

BLIND RUNNER

By Amir Reza Koohestani

Oct. 18–Nov. 8, 2026

Julianne Argyros Stage

This West Coast premiere from Mehr Theatre Group tells the story of an imprisoned Iranian activist who persuades her husband to train a blind runner. The production will be performed in Persian with English supertitles.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Adapted by Jerry Patch

Directed by Hisa Takakuwa

Nov. 28–Dec. 27, 2026

Segerstrom Stage

The long-running holiday production returns for its 46th season, with Richard Doyle again appearing as Ebenezer Scrooge.

THE REP

SCR will again present two productions in rotating repertory, alternating nightly with overlapping casts on the same stage.

MOTHER RUSSIA

By Lauren Yee

Jan. 22–Mar. 20, 2027

Segerstrom Stage

Set in post-Soviet Russia, the play follows a young man who takes a surveillance job and risks everything for love.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

By Oscar Wilde

Directed by Lisa Rothe

Jan. 23–Mar. 20, 2027

Segerstrom Stage

Wilde’s comedy of manners follows two bachelors who adopt false identities, complicating their romantic pursuits.

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

Book, Music and Lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman

Directed by Kari Hayter

Feb. 19–Mar. 7, 2027

Julianne Argyros Stage

Based on the children’s book by Melinda Long, the musical follows a young boy who joins a crew of pirates and discovers the meaning of home.

THREE-HEADED MONSTER

By JuCoby Johnson

Directed by H. Adam Harris

Apr. 4–May 2, 2027

Nicholas Studio

The world premiere follows a young man returning home after incarceration as he reconnects with his closest friends.

THE INGENUE

By Eleanor Burgess

Apr. 18–May 9, 2027

Julianne Argyros Stage

Set in 18th-century London, the play centers on playwright Hannah Cowley as she navigates her career and personal life while writing a romantic comedy.

HAMLET

By William Shakespeare

Directed by David Ivers

May 8–June 5, 2027

Segerstrom Stage

Raymond Lee returns to SCR to star in Shakespeare’s tragedy, marking the play’s first appearance at the theatre in 20 years.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Subscriptions are currently available, with packages ranging from three to six plays across SCR’s stages. Single tickets for fall and winter productions will go on sale August 4.

South Coast Repertory is located at 655 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. Additional information is available at www.scr.org.