INTO THE WOODS, HAMLET, MOTHER RUSSIA & More Set For South Coast Repertory 2026–27 Season
Season also includes Blind Runner, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Ingenue, Three-headed Monster, A Christmas Carol, and How I Became a Pirate in Costa Mesa.
South Coast Repertory has announced its 2026–27 season, an expanded nine-production lineup that includes a musical revival, world premieres, and a rotating repertory pairing.
The season marks the company’s largest since 2018–19 and reflects programming changes tied to its strategic plan, including an increased focus on classics, modern works, and new plays.
Season highlights include Raymond Lee returning to SCR to star in HAMLET, the 40th anniversary staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s INTO THE WOODS, and a rotating repertory pairing of Lauren Yee’s MOTHER RUSSIA and Oscar Wilde’s THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST.
The lineup also features the West Coast premiere of BLIND RUNNER by Amir Reza Koohestani and two world premieres that will anchor the 2027 Pacific Playwrights Festival: THREE-HEADED MONSTER by JuCoby Johnson and THE INGENUE by Eleanor Burgess. Family programming includes A CHRISTMAS CAROL and HOW I BECAME A PIRATE.
Artistic Director David Ivers said the season brings together returning artists and a mix of classic and new work, while Managing Director Suzanne Appel noted audience demand and growth as key factors in the expansion.
AMERICAN ICONS
Join SCR over multiple seasons as it celebrates influential artists and cultural figures. The 2026–27 installment recognizes Stephen Sondheim with a new production of INTO THE WOODS.
INTO THE WOODS
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Directed by Peter Rothstein
Sept. 12–Oct. 10, 2026
Segerstrom Stage
The Tony Award-winning musical follows a Baker and his wife as they venture into the forest to break a witch’s curse, encountering familiar fairy-tale characters along the way. The production marks the work’s 40th anniversary.
BLIND RUNNER
By Amir Reza Koohestani
Oct. 18–Nov. 8, 2026
Julianne Argyros Stage
This West Coast premiere from Mehr Theatre Group tells the story of an imprisoned Iranian activist who persuades her husband to train a blind runner. The production will be performed in Persian with English supertitles.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Adapted by Jerry Patch
Directed by Hisa Takakuwa
Nov. 28–Dec. 27, 2026
Segerstrom Stage
The long-running holiday production returns for its 46th season, with Richard Doyle again appearing as Ebenezer Scrooge.
THE REP
SCR will again present two productions in rotating repertory, alternating nightly with overlapping casts on the same stage.
MOTHER RUSSIA
By Lauren Yee
Jan. 22–Mar. 20, 2027
Segerstrom Stage
Set in post-Soviet Russia, the play follows a young man who takes a surveillance job and risks everything for love.
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
By Oscar Wilde
Directed by Lisa Rothe
Jan. 23–Mar. 20, 2027
Segerstrom Stage
Wilde’s comedy of manners follows two bachelors who adopt false identities, complicating their romantic pursuits.
HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
Book, Music and Lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman
Directed by Kari Hayter
Feb. 19–Mar. 7, 2027
Julianne Argyros Stage
Based on the children’s book by Melinda Long, the musical follows a young boy who joins a crew of pirates and discovers the meaning of home.
THREE-HEADED MONSTER
By JuCoby Johnson
Directed by H. Adam Harris
Apr. 4–May 2, 2027
Nicholas Studio
The world premiere follows a young man returning home after incarceration as he reconnects with his closest friends.
THE INGENUE
By Eleanor Burgess
Apr. 18–May 9, 2027
Julianne Argyros Stage
Set in 18th-century London, the play centers on playwright Hannah Cowley as she navigates her career and personal life while writing a romantic comedy.
HAMLET
By William Shakespeare
Directed by David Ivers
May 8–June 5, 2027
Segerstrom Stage
Raymond Lee returns to SCR to star in Shakespeare’s tragedy, marking the play’s first appearance at the theatre in 20 years.
TICKETING INFORMATION
Subscriptions are currently available, with packages ranging from three to six plays across SCR’s stages. Single tickets for fall and winter productions will go on sale August 4.
South Coast Repertory is located at 655 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. Additional information is available at www.scr.org.
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