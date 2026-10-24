INSPIRED BY MILES By Composers Concordance To Perform At The Bitter End

Composers Concordance continues its series of concerts with 'Inspired by Miles,' an evening celebrating the restless imagination and far-reaching musical legacy of Miles Davis. On Monday, November 23, 2026, at 7p.m., the series brings composers, improvisers, and poets together at The Bitter End (147 Bleecker Street, NYC.)

At the center of the evening is keyboardist and composer Adam Holzman, whose connection to Davis is firsthand: he performed with Davis from 1985 to 1989, appeared on Tutu, and became the band’s musical director in 1988. Holzman brings that lived experience of Davis’s late-period music to a program that treats his influence not as a museum piece, but as an open invitation to experiment, respond, and invent.

The concert features compositions by John Clark, Dan Cooper, Miles Davis, Jane Getter, Adam Holzman Gene Pritsker, and Dassi Rosenkrantz. Performed by The CompCord Ensemble with Franz Hackl,, Peter Oswald, and Wayne Dumaine on trumpets; Holzman on keyboards;

Getter and Pritsker on guitar; Rosenkrantz on bass; and Damien Bassman on drums. Poets Imelda O’Reilly and Robert C. Ford join the program, bringing words into the evening’s musical conversation.

Rooted in Composers Concordance’s ongoing commitment to new music and cross-genre collaboration, Inspired by Miles honors Davis’s legacy by keeping it in motion—where composition meets improvisation, and the next idea is always just around the corner.

The concert will also be live streamed on Vox Novus YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4vPiX2EXmQ

The performance will take place on Monday, November 23rd, 2026 at 7pm at The Bitter End located at147 Bleecker Street, NYC.

ABOUT COMPOSERS CONCORDANCE

Staying in rotation for 43 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Seth Boustead, and Audrey Morse. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

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