Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/16
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/15/2019.
This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 253,685 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,092,571. The average ticket price was $114.68.
This was up the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 13.05%. Versus last year, attendance was down -1.01%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 12.04% vs. last week and up 1.11% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.68 is down $-1.03 compared to last week and up $2.41 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,904,447
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$2,184,142
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,964,200
|THE LION KING
|$1,771,473
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|$1,512,149
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
Derren Brown: SECRET ($258,349), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($413,430), OKLAHOMA! ($440,186), CHICAGO ($689,306), SEA WALL/A LIFE ($719,375)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE GREAT SOCIETY
|$285,277
|TOOTSIE
|$192,640
|BETRAYAL
|$179,639
|COME FROM AWAY
|$130,923
|BEAUTIFUL
|$104,867
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WAITRESS ($-13,405), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-8,279), HAMILTON ($-6,735), FROZEN ($26,822), MEAN GIRLS ($30,888)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$270.11
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$208.11
|HADESTOWN
|$186.92
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$168.92
|THE LION KING
|$138.05
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
Derren Brown: SECRET ($38.42), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($69.65), FROZEN ($78.98), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($80.51), BEETLEJUICE ($82.33)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HADESTOWN
|127.24%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|120.49%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|119.25%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|101.07%
|HAMILTON
|100.11%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
Derren Brown: SECRET (30.94%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (34.8%), OKLAHOMA! (59.01%), TOOTSIE (60.59%), MEAN GIRLS (64.31%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.5%
|HADESTOWN
|101.4%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.3%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.1%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE GREAT SOCIETY (70%), TOOTSIE (80.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (88%), FROZEN (89.7%), OKLAHOMA! (90.2%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE GREAT SOCIETY
|4197
|Derren Brown: SECRET
|3440
|TOOTSIE
|1426
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|1073
|BEETLEJUICE
|1069
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
BETRAYAL (-87), HAMILTON (-1),
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..