INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/16

This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 253,685 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,092,571. The average ticket price was $114.68.

This was up the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 13.05%. Versus last year, attendance was down -1.01%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 12.04% vs. last week and up 1.11% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.68 is down $-1.03 compared to last week and up $2.41 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,904,447 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,184,142 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,964,200 THE LION KING $1,771,473 AIN'T TOO PROUD $1,512,149



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

Derren Brown: SECRET ($258,349), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($413,430), OKLAHOMA! ($440,186), CHICAGO ($689,306), SEA WALL/A LIFE ($719,375)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE GREAT SOCIETY $285,277 TOOTSIE $192,640 BETRAYAL $179,639 COME FROM AWAY $130,923 BEAUTIFUL $104,867



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WAITRESS ($-13,405), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-8,279), HAMILTON ($-6,735), FROZEN ($26,822), MEAN GIRLS ($30,888)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $270.11 MOULIN ROUGE! $208.11 HADESTOWN $186.92 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $168.92 THE LION KING $138.05



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

Derren Brown: SECRET ($38.42), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($69.65), FROZEN ($78.98), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($80.51), BEETLEJUICE ($82.33)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 127.24% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 120.49% MOULIN ROUGE! 119.25% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 101.07% HAMILTON 100.11%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

Derren Brown: SECRET (30.94%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (34.8%), OKLAHOMA! (59.01%), TOOTSIE (60.59%), MEAN GIRLS (64.31%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.8% HAMILTON 101.5% HADESTOWN 101.4% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.3% THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.1%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE GREAT SOCIETY (70%), TOOTSIE (80.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (88%), FROZEN (89.7%), OKLAHOMA! (90.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE GREAT SOCIETY 4197 Derren Brown: SECRET 3440 TOOTSIE 1426 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 1073 BEETLEJUICE 1069



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BETRAYAL (-87), HAMILTON (-1),



