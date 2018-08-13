INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/13; PRETTY WOMAN and THE BOYS IN THE BAND Break Records
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/12/2018.
The hit Broadway production of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking play, THE BOYS IN THE BAND, broke the house record at Broadway's Booth Theater with a gross of $1,152,649.00 for the week ending Sunday, August 12th. The previous record was held by The Elephant Man, which grossed $1,113,192.00 for the week ending February 15, 2015.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL broke the box office record for an 8 performance week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre for the week ending August 12, 2018. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL's gross for the week was $1,142,989, the highest for any eight show week in the Nederlander Theatre's 97 year history.
THE BOYS IN THE BAND is the first show of the 2018-19 season to open, and it is the first show of the season to recoup, earning back its $3.5 million investment in the 11th week of its 15 week run.
This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 277,794 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,289,893. The average ticket price was $134.24.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.37%. Versus last year, attendance was up 4.28%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.47% vs. last week and up 18.66% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $134.24 is up $6.34 compared to last week and up $16.27 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,142,518
|THE LION KING
|$2,412,158
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$2,221,033
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,106,305
|FROZEN
|$2,104,755
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HEAD OVER HEELS ($286,829), GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER ($293,847), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($357,151), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($360,262), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($520,931)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE BOYS IN THE BAND
|$135,098
|PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
|$134,263
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$54,912
|GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
|$44,122
|FROZEN
|$35,812
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
BEAUTIFUL ($-209,283), MY FAIR LADY ($-140,412), THE LION KING ($-63,986), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-46,261), ANASTASIA ($-37,495)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$292.08
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$205.87
|THE BOYS IN THE BAND
|$181.23
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$180.10
|THE LION KING
|$177.74
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER ($40.83), HEAD OVER HEELS ($62.00), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($66.65), CAROUSEL ($79.45), BEAUTIFUL ($80.74)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|THE BOYS IN THE BAND
|120.44%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|115.51%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|111.7%
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|110.17%
|HAMILTON
|108.53%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HEAD OVER HEELS (32.46%), GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER (37.74%), CAROUSEL (40.53%), SUMMER (49.08%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (52.7%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.9%
|THE BOYS IN THE BAND
|102.7%
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.1%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.6%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HEAD OVER HEELS (60.0%), SUMMER (63.3%), KINKY BOOTS (68.9%), CAROUSEL (72.5%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (78.4%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
|1263
|GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
|507
|SUMMER
|407
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|164
|KINKY BOOTS
|103
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
HEAD OVER HEELS (-1013), CAROUSEL (-578), MY FAIR LADY (-491), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-394), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-360)
That's all for this week...