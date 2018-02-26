INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/26; Hot Start for FROZEN

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/25/2018.

Of note, FROZEN is off to a hot start (see what we did there) with a gross of $945,938

at 98.0% of its potential an an average ticket price of $137.43 for its first 4 previews.

John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, which played its final performance yesterday, February 25th, wrapped with its highest grossing week yet, following an earlier announcement that the production had recouped its capitalization, the first play of the season to do so. LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS recouped in the first 15 weeks of its limited run at Broadway's Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). The original 16-week engagement was extended an additional three weeks on opening night, November 15, 2017.

This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 231,785 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,049,675. The average ticket price was $116.70.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 8.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 5.43%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.71% vs. last week and up 5.77% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.70 is down $-6.52 compared to last week and up $0.37 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($365,659), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($431,158), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($461,259), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($491,248), CHICAGO ($617,205)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

KINKY BOOTS ($-157,981), CHICAGO ($-92,727), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-82,161), COME FROM AWAY ($-80,281), WICKED ($-74,424)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($62.32), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($78.24), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($78.39), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($83.76), CHICAGO ($85.77)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE PARISIAN WOMAN (41.57%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (49.18%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (53.96%), KINKY BOOTS (54.14%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (59.66%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

KINKY BOOTS (69.1%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (70.5%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (78.9%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (80.0%), FARINELLI AND THE KING (83.0%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KINKY BOOTS (-1211), CHICAGO (-597), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (-506), FARINELLI AND THE KING (-420), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-80)



Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.

