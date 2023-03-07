IN DREAMS North American Premiere & More Set for 2023/24 Main Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season

The 2023/24 Main Mirvish Theatre Subscription will feature seven spectacular musicals - new works from acclaimed theatre artists, new Broadway and West End hits, and revivals of beloved classics.

The season begins with the Toronto premiere of the Tony Award-winning SIX in a new Canadian sit-down production that will begin at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in August before transferring to Toronto in September.

Writer David West Read and director Luke Sheppard, the acclaimed creators of the West End and Broadway smash-hit & Juliet, unveil their new show In Dreams, a new musical featuring the songs of the legendary Roy Orbison, that will have its North American premiere in Toronto.

Canadian superstar singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette's songs, which defined a generation, provide the score for the fearless and boldly contemporary Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.

From London's prestigious Sadler's Wells comes a new production of the timeless love letter to Broadway, 42nd Street, directed by Jonathan Church, whose Singin' in the Rain was an audience favourite in the 2022/23 season.

Two favourite musicals return: Disney's Aladdin, which had its pre-Broadway run in a sell-out season in Toronto in 2010; and the acclaimed production of the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables.

The season ends with the Canadian premiere of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock 'n Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her greatest hits.

The Off-Mirvish Season, which has traditionally been announced at the same time as the Main Mirvish Season, this year will instead be announced in a few weeks.

North American Premiere

In Dreams

Book by David West Read

Directed by Luke Sheppard

September to December 2023

A NEW MUSICAL FROM THE CREATORS OF & JULIET FEATURING THE SONGS OF ROY ORBISON

In Dreams is the touching and surprisingly funny new musical from the creators of the Broadway and West End smash-hit musical & Juliet.

In Dreams tells the story of a country-rock singer who invites her old bandmates to join her for "the party of a lifetime", while keeping her true motivations a secret.

Through Roy Orbison's greatest hits, including I Drove All Night, You Got It, Only The Lonely, Crying, Oh, Pretty Woman, and the title song, this unexpected and moving new musical explores our longing for love and connection.

In Dreams is the follow-up musical from writer David West Read (the Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek) and director Luke Sheppard - the team behind & Juliet, whose pre-Broadway North American premiere engagement was the toast of the 2022 Mirvish Season. Subscribers are among the first to see this exciting new musical!

SIX

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

September to November 2023

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

Jagged Little Pill

Directed by Diane Paulus

Book by Diablo Cody

October to November 2023

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family.

42nd Street

Directed by Jonathan Church

Choreographed and Deigned by Bill Deamer and Rob Jones

December 2023 to January 2024

It's big... it's bright... it's a brand spanking-new production of 'the original showbiz musical,' 42nd Street!

Jonathan Church (Singin' In The Rain, The Drifters Girl) directs the iconic song-and- dance spectacular featuring a hit parade of toe-tapping songs including "42nd Street," "We're In The Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off To Buffalo" and "I Only Have Eyes For You."

Choreographed and designed by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones, 42nd Street is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breathtaking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect. It's simply irresistible!

Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway's newest show... and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

42nd Street is a larger-than-life, massively entertaining celebration of musicals and the irrepressible spirit of Broadway that's guaranteed to lift anyone's spirits. Don't miss

Disney's Aladdin

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice

Book and Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

February to March 2024

Discover a whole new world at Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical.

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Aladdin features all your favourite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award-winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award-winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award-winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris).

Cameron Mackintosh's production of

Boublil and Schönberg's

Les Misérables

Directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor

March to June 2024

STILL THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd

Written by Katori Hall

June to July 2024

THERE IS ONLY ONE.

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!).