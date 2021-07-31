Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BREAKING: BROADWAY THEATERS TO REQUIRE AUDIENCE VACCINATIONS & MASKS
Next On Stage Dance
Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

ICYMI: Watch the Top 10 High School Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

pixeltracker

Who made it through to our high school top 10? Watch to find out!

Jul. 31, 2021  

Next on Stage: Dance Edition is back with season 2 of our online dancing competition! Miss the announcement of our high school top 10? Check out the episode below!

Meet the high school top 10 HERE!

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

This week was a special one for our dancers-- they showed off their moves to the tunes of Apple TV's Central Park! In this animated musical comedy, Owen Tillerman and his family live an unconventional life in New York's bustling Central Park, which Owen manages. Now, they'll have to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos.

ICYMI: Watch the Top 10 High School Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jared Gertner Photo
Jared Gertner
Will Connolly Photo
Will Connolly
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl

From This Author Team BWW