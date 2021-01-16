IATSE Calls For Turning Live Performance Venues into Vaccination Sites
"We helped build field hospitals in certain cities back in April. We have a chance to do our part again."
IATSE, the union that represents the workers behind-the-scenes at live performance venues, tweeted earlier this week in support of turning venues into COVID-19 vaccination sites.
"Turn live venues into COVID vaccination sites and use union labor to set it up," they tweeted. "We helped build field hospitals in certain cities back in April. We have a chance to do our part again."
According to Variety, a spokesperson for MSG Entertainment said, "We stand ready to partner with the City and State should they request our help."
Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director with National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), agreed.
"As vaccine programs roll out, I'm sure many venues would want to participate, and we want to help," Schaefer said. "As a post-vaccine industry, our industry can't reopen without a successful vaccine rollout. But of course, the ready supply of vaccines and government facilitation will be required. Like the rest of the country, we're looking forward to the time when everyone who wants to be vaccinated is and NIVA would love to help make that happen."
It was recently announced that Dodger Stadium will be turned from a testing site to a vaccination site, and shortly after, the LA Forum announced it will also serve as a vaccination site.
Jonas Loeb, communications director of IATSE, says that turning the venues into vaccination centers would require a new configuration.
"It doesn't use any unusual technique," he said. "The workers know those venues better than anyone else and can help hook up all necessary utilities quickly and efficiently. To them, it's a relatively normal job, but with different stakes."
Read more on Variety.
