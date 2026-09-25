I DON'T KNOW, THEN WE DIE to Play Spark Festival Oct. 15–18

I don't know, then we die will play Emerging Artist Theatre's Spark Festival October 15-18 after a whirlwind summer of workshop productions.

The one-act play by Amelia Merrill follows Claire and Mona, teenage best friends who lock themselves in the school bathroom to get ready for one last dance before the climate apocalypse ruins everything — including their makeup.

I don't know, then we die stars Josie Altucher (Death Orchard; Rosalind & Juliet) as Claire and Rachel Brudner (Peppa Pig's Adventure national tour) as Mona. Altucher and Brudner will reprise their roles from Limefest at The Tank and the Rogue Theater Festival, where a digital version of I don't know, then we die screened in July.

Performances will be held Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7pm and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2pm at the 28th Street Theater (also known as TADA! Youth Theater) at 15 W 28th St, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available online for $20 or at the door for $25.

The production will be directed by Merrill, with technical support by Emma Smith.

I don't know, then we die is a dystopian teen comedy about climate change, female friendship, and the politics of survival. Claire knows a secret about the mysterious Floodwater Flu ravaging their town, but with society crumbling and government surveillance going overboard, can Mona take the time to listen?

In addition to this summer's productions at The Tank and Rogue Theater Festival, I don't know, then we die has received developmental readings with Paper Kraine Productions and Anaconda Ensemble Theatre.

Amelia Merrill is a playwright, dramaturg, producer, and critic and arts journalist who writes plays about people who get caught up in larger-than-life systems and feel helpless in the face of their own choices. Her play Dear Kitty (or, not another anne frank play): a travesty will premiere at LakeHouseRanchDotPNG in Miami, Fla. in 2027 after developmental readings with LakeHouseRanch and RE/VENUE NYC. She has also developed work with The Tank, Anaconda Ensemble Theatre, Rogue Theater Festival, and Paper Kraine Productions. Her arts journalism can be read in New York Theatre Guide, Mic, TheaterMania, Narratively, Hey Alma, 3Views, and multiple other publications, and she is a former editor at American Theatre. Producing credits include The Tank and Baltimore Center Stage, where she got her start as an education intern. She holds a BA from Dickinson College and an MS from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University and is an O'Neill National Critics Institute fellow.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 07 Hrs 21 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me