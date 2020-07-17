Hunter Foster, Jen Cody, Christopher Sieber and More Announced for THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR LIVE!
The lineup for Monday's world premiere of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! has been announced. The free, live-streamed program will air on Monday, July 20, at 8:15 p.m. CST via youtube.com/themunytv. The show will include never-beforeaired clips from past Muny summer productions, cast reunion sing-alongs, songs and dances created via video by Muny artists from across the U.S., Munywood Squares and so much more. The first episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! is proudly sponsored by U.S. Bank.
The inaugural show will include:
-Scenes from The Muny's productions of Disney's The Little Mermaid, Singin' in the Rain; The Wiz and The Music Man
-Muny artists and real-life couple Jennifer Cody and Hunter Foster performing "The Doctor Is In" from You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
-Members of The Muny's 2019 cast of Paint Your Wagon singing the rousing "How Can I Wait?"
-Broadway and Muny veteran Lara Teeter dancing through The Muny in "Take Me Away"
-Performances by the Muny Kids, including "Happiness" from You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
-A live vocal performance from Broadway and The Muny's Ken Page, singing "Memory" from Cats
-Broadway and Muny star Ashley Brown performing "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music
-Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny
-Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring nine hilarious Muny stars, including E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber
and much, much more!
"This is just an incredible lineup to begin with," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "My hope is this will give our Muny family in St. Louis and throughout the country an hour of laughter, joy and yes, maybe a tear or two."
"As we step into the next five weeks of our online season, I am so thrilled we have this group of incredible artists to open the variety hour," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "They're not only known in their own right, but also wonderful members of the Muny family. We are all in for a marvelous evening of entertainment and fun."
After the live broadcast, each program will be repeated only once on the following Thursday at 8:15 p.m. CST, which will also be captioned and audio described.
