Hunter College Presents HEALTH CARE FOR ALL? CONFRONTING THE RACIAL DIVIDE

As part of initiatives announced by Hunter College President Jennifer J. Raab to help the university in its continued efforts to confront systemic racism, new programming is being offered to facilitate learning about the historical and political context surrounding efforts to advance racial equity. Hunter College is hosting Speaking of Justice: Race, Racism and Reform, a series of virtual events featuring faculty, scholars and activists that address topics such as the history and current impact of protests, health inequities, controversial monuments, voting rights and voter suppression, and defunding police departments.

Speaking of Justice: Race, Racism and Reform events l take place each Thursday evening from 6:30-7:30 pm. At the end of the program, from 7:30-8:00 pm, attendees have the opportunity to join moderated breakout groups. The smaller group discussions provide space to delve deeper into the program's topic and participate in meaningful dialogue.

The next event, Health Care for All? Confronting the Racial Divide will take place via Zoom on Thursday, July23, 2020. The event will feature Professor Phil Alcabes, PhD, Director of the Hunter College Community Health Program; Commissioner Oxiris Barbot, MD, NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; Lilliam Barrios-Paoli, PhD, Special Advisor to the President of Hunter College and former NYC Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services; and Professor Michael Lewis, Silberman School of Social Work.

DETAILS

EVENT: Health Care for All? Confronting the Racial Divide

DATE: Thursday, July 23, 2020

TIME: 6:30 PM EST

RSVP LINK

