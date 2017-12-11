Hugh Jackman & More React to GOLDEN GLOBE Nominations

Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone announced the nominees for the 75th Anniversary of the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS today, Monday, Dec. 11 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Click here or a full list of nominees and to find out which of your favorite theater stars received a 2018 nomination.

Below, stars of film and television react to news of their nominations!

Hugh Jackman, Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical Comedy for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN:

Over 7 years ago we began THE JOURNEY to get @GreatestShowman made into a major motion picture. Through all of the (literal) blood, sweat and tears .... giving up was never an option. As it is said - with great risk comes great reward. Thank you #HFPA! @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/qgyZ5v9AUh - Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 11, 2017

Emma Stone, best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy nominee for BATTLE OF THE SEXES: "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor and thank you beyond measure to THE ONE and only Billie Jean King. She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of 'Battle of the Sexes,' a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of."

Dame Judi Dench, best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy nominee for VICTORIA & ABDUL: "The Golden Globes, hooray! What wonderful news on such a snowy day in London."

Octavia Spencer, best supporting actress in a motion picture nominee for THE SHAPE OF WATER: "Thanks so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for not only recognizing my work in 'The Shape of Water,' but that of Guillermo, our amazing cast and the whole creative team. I'm ecstatic and truly humbled!!"

Tom Hanks, best actor in a motion picture, drama nominee for THE POST: "Very happy the work of the others on 'The Post' has been given the attention they deserve. Thank you to the HFPA."

Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will host the Golden Globes' 75th anniversary special on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Seth Meyers will host of the 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS. The telecast is set to air live coast to coast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on NBC. The three-hour Golden Globes telecast will serve as the official kickoff to the 2018 awards season.



Produced by Dick Clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

Statement from Max Mutchnick and David Kohan on WILL & GRACE nomination for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: "What an incredible honor that the HFPA has recognized 'Will & Grace' with a comedy series nomination," said Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, co-creators and executive producers. "We're grateful we've been welcomed back in this way after an 11 year hiatus and given the opportunity to continue writing for these characters."

