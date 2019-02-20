Hugh Jackman Hints at Potential GREATEST SHOWMAN Sequel

While on the red carpet at the 2019 Brit Awards, Hugh Jackman was asked about the prospect of a sequel to the hit film, The Greatest Showman. He told BBC Entertainment, "For an actor I'm a bad liar... I have heard talk about it. But I don't know."

Though he didn't confirm, Jackman did make it sound like the sequel was in the discussion stages, at least, which is good news for fans of the Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning film!

Jackman recently commented on the potential for the musical film to be turned into a Broadway show saying he's "interested for sure. When we were putting this together, we workshopped it like we would be a Broadway show. So I've been in rooms several times doing the material and I know it works. My theatrical bones know that that would work."

Jackman went on to say that plans are "not definitive at all [and] there's a lot of people working on what a live version would be."

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

See the original story on BBC Entertainment's Twitter.

