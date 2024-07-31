Hudson River Park Unveils 24th Annual Blues BBQ Festival Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hudson River Park has unveiled the lineup for the 24th annual Blues BBQ Festival on Saturday, August 10th, from 1pm to 9pm at Pier 76. The daylong event invites people of all ages to enjoy live music from renowned blues artists while tasting delicious barbecue, desserts, and drinks from local joints. This year's festival is set to be the largest since its inception, with the launch of new family-friendly activations such as the Blues Dance Floor, BBQ Marketplace, and Jalopy Theater.

Dating back to 1999, the Blues BBQ Festival is the longest-running free blues festival in the New York Region. This year, the Blues BBQ Festival is sponsored by Hudson River Park Friends, the Jazz Foundation of America, and Lagunitas. Media partners include WBGO and WNYC. The festival is part of Hudson River Park's 2024 season programming, which features hundreds of free and fun events for all ages.

“For over two decades, the Blues BBQ Festival has been a true summer staple that brings fans of blues music and lovers of barbecue together for a day filled with singing, dancing, family fun, and, of course, delicious food,” said Noreen Doyle, President & CEO, Hudson River Park Trust. “We are grateful to our partners at Hudson River Park Friends, the Jazz Foundation of America, and Lagunitas for supporting this truly one-of-a-kind event and for making this year's expanded programming possible. We look forward to welcoming the public to an unforgettable day of music, food, and fun by the Hudson River.”

“Hudson River Park Friends is proud to help support yet another fantastic year of blues and barbecue at Pier 76 in Hudson River Park,” said Connie Fishman, Hudson River Park Friends Executive Director. “It's one of the season's signature events with everything blues lovers and barbecue aficionados could ask for: great music, scrumptious food, fantastic company, and an unbeatable setting overlooking the Hudson River. Don't miss this annual summer highlight!”

Each year, Hudson River Park curates the festival's mainstage lineup, showcasing the diversity of the blues genre, from musicians with a background in traditional soul to high-energy modern performers that light up the dance floor. On the mainstage, Brooklyn-raised singer and songwriter Alexis P. Suter will be kicking off this year's highly anticipated performances. Following Suter, festivalgoers will hear electrifying performances from accordionist Dwight Carrier, who is known for his stage name Blackcat Zydeco, and Sheryl Youngblood, a vocalist, keyboardist, drummer, and 2015 inductee into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. Joe Louis Walker, a six-time Blues Music Award winner, Contemporary Blues Grammy nominee, and Blues Hall of Fame inductee, will excite the crowd with a truly unforgettable performance, and lastly, the Altered Five Blues Band, a powerhouse group of blues singers and songwriters, will round out this year's main stage lineup with a one-of-a-kind closing act.

The Second Stage, which is curated and presented by the Jazz Foundation of America, will also be returning this year. In a more intimate setting, the Foundation will present five additional blues and soul musicians, including The Phil Young Blues Experience, Tina Fabrique, Charlie Burnham, Beareather Reddy, and Gordon Lockwood.

Iconic New York City barbecue joints Mighty Quinn's, Blue Smoke, and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que will all be returning to serve attendees a delicious spread of authentic barbecue. Kimchi Smoke, a Korean-style barbecue restaurant, will also be returning with crowd favorites, along with Jase's BBQ, which combines unique flavors from Trinidad and Tobago with an American technique, and Bark BBQ, a Brooklyn-based joint specializing in Dominican-style Texas barbecue. Dickson's Farmstand will feature locally sourced artisanal meats, and fan-favorite chef Big Papa from Big Papa Smokem will be serving his Cuban-inspired world-class barbecue. Attendees will also be able to enjoy handmade natural Mexican ice cream and sweets from La Newyorkina, a Latin-women-owned company.

This year, festivalgoers can expect to see new activities and activations that celebrate the beloved blues music genre and barbecue cuisine. The Blues Dance Floor will feature dance classes from Blues Dance New York, an organization dedicated to fostering community and sharing knowledge about the history of blues dance and music. The BBQ Marketplace will spotlight a diverse selection of mom-and-pop hot sauce companies such as Mama Lams, SD Sauce, Kitchen Garden Farm, and Cursed Cauldron for attendees to sample and purchase. Kids are also welcome to enjoy live screen printing from Funhouse, games such as cornhole and ring toss, and the Jalopy Theater, featuring an instrument petting zoo and other activities.