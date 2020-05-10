How to Keep Your Quarantine Kids Busy with Theatre!

Got kids and out of ideas to keep them busy? While we're stuck at home, there is still plenty to do that will keep your little ones in touch with their inner thespians.

Access Special Children's Programming!

With theatres around the world unable to continue regularly scheduled physical productions, many theatre companies have offered up virtual alternatives, including options for kids. Be sure to check out the many the many classrooms, workshops, activity centers, like these...

EDUHAM at Home: A free digital program for students and their families to explore the world of HAMILTON and America's founding era together - ultimately creating and performing their own narrative in the form of a song, rap, spoken word, or scene. CLICK HERE!

Lincoln Center at Home: Lincoln Center at Home is maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, #ConcertsForKids, and an array of archival and livestream performances, some of which have not been seen since their original airings. CLICK HERE!

New Victory Arts Break: Guided by New Victory Teaching Artists, Arts Break is a curriculum designed for the millions of families stuck at home to incorporate the performing arts into their learning. Show or no show, our nonprofit is committed to bringing the performing arts to the widest possible audience, and inspiring you to make art, and make memories, together! CLICK HERE!

Disney on Stage: Disney knows that many families and young people will be learning at home for a while, so over the coming weeks they will showcase some of the most popular parts of Disney Theatrical's free education programs. Scroll below for activities from The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Frozen, and a selection of Careers in Theatres videos and podcasts. CLICK HERE!

Broadway Babysitters: Broadway Babysitters Playhouse will be hosting VIRTUAL courses including Broadway Dance Parties and Broadway Story-Times which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your very home! Spend your "Recess" from home school with us and add some fun, movement, and creativity to your day! CLICK HERE!

La MaMa Kids Online: La MaMa Kids Online presents weekly kids performances and hands-on workshops online, timed especially for "after school" viewing! La MaMa will continue to use emerging technologies to create a new venue for artistic expression that questions how art can function and how we as a society can survive challenging periods of history. CLICK HERE!

Steppenwolf's Maker May: Steppenwolf Education celebrates the learner, maker and appreciator in each of us, committing to breaking down barriers to ensure access and equity for all. Having heard that so many of our Steppenwolf Education constituents-emerging professionals, educators and teens alike-are craving spaces to not only feel creative but to feel creative in community with one another, we are launching Maker May. CLICK HERE!

Rosie Break: Join Rosie's Theater Kids and their incredible artistic friends as we #TakeARosieBreak ! From ballet to beatboxing and everything in between, each week you will learn a new and exciting artistic skill from professional artists. Once you have mastered your new skill share a video with the hashtag #TakeARosieBreak. We can't wait to see what you do! CLICK HERE!

Camp Broadway At This Stage: Meet Broadway performers, designers, authors, career advisors, composers and more. Classes are FREE and use distance learning technology to provide access to K-12 schools, home school networks, colleges, senior living and community centers, as well as any individual who has an internet connection. CLICK HERE!

Watch Shows from Home!

Just because you can't get to the theatre doesn't mean that you can't enjoy your favorite shows. Check out our list of 157 musicals and plays that you can stream today!

Need More Help?

Can't decide what to watch? BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics can help! Let them guide you with some of their favorite theatrical programming that you can watch from home!





