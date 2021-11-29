How BC/EFA Is Giving Back This Holiday Season and How YOU Can Help This #GivingTuesday

This holiday season, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is giving back, with a goal of providing 80,000 healthy meals for people who do not have enough to eat this winter. You can help by making a donation tomorrow on Giving Tuesday. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar by generous donors Jodi and Howard Tenenbaum and Elizabeth Armstrong, if $100,000 is raised by the end of the day.

"While theaters everywhere have started re-opening, our red bucket appeals will not return fully until spring," Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola said. "Yet, the financial challenges of those slipping through the cracks have only been exacerbated by COVID-19. That's why this Giving Tuesday is more important than ever before. Pandemic unemployment assistance has ended and many in our theater community who work onstage, backstage and behind the scenes are still struggling. A donation of just $25 will help one person see a doctor this winter and, together, we can make a difference for those who are facing a myriad of challenges and crises right now."

Thoughts of a Colored Man's Mack Wilds is one of several artists who will lend his time tomorrow on Instagram Live to help raise awareness and funds. "Considering how many different people the funds from BC/EFA directly touches, to help is not only necessary, but it's an honor," he told BroadwayWorld. "In the season of gift-giving and light, those in need feel the darkness more now than ever. it's up to us to help in this time."

Dear Evan Hansen's Jared Goldsmith will make an appearance on TikTok tomorrow to talk about giving back. "It means a lot for me to be helping an organization like BC/EFA this year when Broadway is finally making its comeback after many dark months. I'm reminded of how important our community is this season in the days after Sondheim's passing or seeing Jonathan Larson depicted amidst the AIDS epidemic in the Tick, Tick...Boom! film, or working with Michael Grief on reopening Dear Evan Hansen," said Jared. "If you care deeply about this community, please consider giving back tomorrow. Broadway Cares helps to save lives."