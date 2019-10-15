House of Time Presents MYSTIC VISIONS
Nicholas Roerich was an artist, world peace advocate, philosopher, and a major occult figure of the early 20th century, who, among other accomplishments, put the pyramid with the all-seeing eye on the one-dollar bill.
In conjunction with the release of a new book on Roerich, House of Time presents a special concert for oboe and strings featuring music by composers close to him in his native Russia.
"Mystic Visions" includes music by Dvorak, Moussorgsky's "Meditation", Stravinsky's "Three Children's Stories", early works by Scriabin, and a new work by Gonzalo X. Ruiz, "Unsolved Mystery", based on Scriabin's last unfinished sketches. Don't miss House of Time's foray into the mystical side of the early 20th century.
Get tickets at https://www.musae.me/houseoftime/experiences/666/mystic-visions
