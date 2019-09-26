Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tributes Stephen King at The Slipper Room

Cherry Pitz has been invited to Derry, Maine to produce a burlesque show! She has found a kind, older gentleman through Angie's List who will help her book the show with local talent -- the resident historian of Derry, Stephen King. He has brought in an eclectic mix of... "performers" and is convinced that the only thing better than having Cherry produce this show would be if Cherry were to move to Derry to be their artist in residence. Permanently...

Hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad (as Stephen King).

With acts by Brief Sweat as Georgie from IT, Candy Apples as Annie Wilkes from Misery, Fem Appeal as Pennywise from IT, Matt Knife paying tribute to the 237 Documentary, Venatrix as Jessie Burlingame from Gerald's Game and gogo by Bimini Cricket as Carrie from Carrie.

Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark present a burlesque tribute to the master of modern horror. Steven King has written over 60 books and 200 short stories and filled our souls with so much fear that we figured who better to tribute for a Halloween themed burlesque show.

Eleven years ago, Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark partnered up to produce Hotsy Totsy Burlesque and it's been a fabulous ride! We play to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy often declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 11th year looking forward to the rhinestones, glitter and mayhem the next 10 years shall bring!

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and He Who Should Not Be Named! The ladies promise you beautiful, clothing-averse women, lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and flying underpants. So join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!





