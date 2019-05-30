Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents THE CLOTHES STRIKE BACK - A Tribute To Star Wars

Cherry PItz has decided that the force is indeed strong with her. All she needs to do is get some training, so she is presenting a Star Wars themed burlesque show hoping to attract a Jedi Master to be her mentor. Join her as she proves that she is not a half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, but rather a true Jedi knight!

Hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad. With performances by Aisha, Brief Sweat, Candy Apples, Miranda Raven, Topher Bousquet and more!

With gogo entertainment by Puss 'n' Boots and Bimini Cricket keeping everything neat and tidy.

Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark proudly present Hotsy Totsy Burlesque, New York's only episodic, monthly burlesque show. Featuring a different script each month and a rotating cast, Hotsy Totsy is a high camp soap opera featuring some of the best burlesque talent New York has to offer.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past they have had to combat zombies, gangsters, human-animal hybrids, intergalactic space travelers, televangelists, snake oil salesmen and Sarah Palin. The ladies promise you beautiful, clothing-averse women, lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and flying underpants. So join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

Advanced and reserved seating tickets will be available shortly on www.slipperroom.com. Tickets will also be available on the night of the show.





