Hornblower Cruises and Events Announces Valentine's Day Celebrations in NYC
Grab your special someone and celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend aboard Hornblower with exclusive holiday themed experience offerings.
Hornblower Cruises and Events announced today its New York and New Jersey ports will be offering specialty cruises for the Valentine's Day weekend celebrations. Grab your special someone or a best friend as Hornblower offers guests its signature dining and cruise experience aboard their signature sleek yachts, all while mixed with Valentine's Day themed festivities.
While guests can expect the same high standards and welcoming service, experiences have been adapted to ensure heightened cleanliness and to maintain social distance onboard. And with expansive outdoor decks, there is plentiful fresh air and more than enough room on board for everyone to stay safely apart.
Valentine's Day Experiences offered in New York include:
SPIRIT VALENTINE'S DAY NEW YORK & NEW JERSEY DINNER CRUISE
ABOUT: Join us on the water for a limited-time experience! Take that special someone on our Valentine's Day cruise for an unforgettable New York evening featuring dinner, signature cocktails and stunning skyline views for a night they're sure to love. Experience includes a delicious dinner buffet, DJ entertainment, drinks for purchase from our fully stocked bar with additional enhancement packages available.
DETAILS:
DATE: Sunday, February 14
CRUISING TIMES: 6:00PM-9:00PM (5:30PM boarding) NYC - Chelsea Piers
6:30PM-8:45PM (6:20PM boarding) Weehawken, NJ - Lincoln Harbor Marina
RATE: $124.00
VALENTINE'S BOTTOM-LESS MIMOSA AND CHAMPAGNE LUNCH CRUISE
ABOUT: Your most memorable Valentine's Day yet is waiting on the water! Grab your sweetheart or your Galentine's and join us aboard for a Valentine's themed lunch cruise. Stunning skyline views, inspired cuisine and an unforgettable experience make for the perfect celebration. Experience includes a delicious brunch buffet and bottom-less mimosa and champagne with additional enhancement packages available.
DATE: Sunday, February 14
CRUISING TIME: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (11:30am boarding)
RATE: $94.90
To provide reassurance in the current pandemic environment, Hornblower has expanded its industry defining SafeCruise by Hornblower program, building on already stringent sanitation processes, to incorporate further health-driven measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. These include, but are not limited to:
- Mandatory daily crew member health screening, and wearing of appropriate PPE
- Revised boarding and ticketing procedures to allow for social distancing and touchless entry
- Requiring guests to wear face masks while cruising, except while eating and drinking
- Reducing the number of guests on board, and adapting all seating and table spacing to allow for a minimum 6-foot distance between guests
- Implementing enhanced sanitation and disinfection procedures, with hand sanitizing stations available throughout
Please click the below link for press materials for Hornblower Cruises and Events:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9vpyiqiuwkd7shy/AACZ6JYEnKUNmZpFt4Nxm9xMa?dl=0
Hornblower Cruises and Events New York & New Jersey Port Information
- Anyone who self-reports any of the noted COVID-19 symptoms or has completed international travel in the previous 14 days, will not be able to join the cruise.
- All Crew and all Guests ages 2 and older are always required to wear face coverings while on board our vessels, except while dining or exempted by the local health authority.
- To reflect current requirements some of the usual elements dining cruises may not be permitted or offered.
- All prices quoted are per person, subject to availability and exclude fees and taxes.
- All dining cruises feature a freshly prepared Buffet menu and include complimentary soda, juice, coffee, tea and water. Full cash bar is available on board.
- See website for specific details and conditions of experiences mentioned.
- Cruises depart from Pier 61 Chelsea Piers, 11th Avenue, New York, NY and Lincoln Harbor Marina, New Jersey: 1500 Harbor Blvd, Weehawken, NJ
- If looking to organize a private festive celebration in New York, Hornblower's luxurious fleet is ideally suited for family events or corporate outings alike and can easily accommodate a range of group sizes in accordance with current limitations.
- Visit www.hornblower.com [www.hornblower.com/new-york] for more details on experiences available from New York or call 888-817-3463.
- Visit www.hornblower.com [www.hornblower.com/new-jersey] for more details on experiences available from New Jersey or call 888-700-0735.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One's MUSICALS: THE GREATEST SHOW Airs Tonight, Featuring Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, and More!
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One have announced a show direct from the West End, the US and beyond, featuring a glittering cast of UK and international stars p...
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!
Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived! As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow d...
Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana and More Featured in Audible Theater's Spring 2021 Slate
Audible Inc. today announced Audible Theater’s slate of Spring 2021 releases, which will feature performances from Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (N...
Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA
Brett Boles, an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, high school choir teacher, and longtime member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatr...