Hornblower Cruises and Events Announces Valentine's Day Celebrations in NYC

Hornblower Cruises and Events announced today its New York and New Jersey ports will be offering specialty cruises for the Valentine's Day weekend celebrations. Grab your special someone or a best friend as Hornblower offers guests its signature dining and cruise experience aboard their signature sleek yachts, all while mixed with Valentine's Day themed festivities.

While guests can expect the same high standards and welcoming service, experiences have been adapted to ensure heightened cleanliness and to maintain social distance onboard. And with expansive outdoor decks, there is plentiful fresh air and more than enough room on board for everyone to stay safely apart.

Valentine's Day Experiences offered in New York include:

SPIRIT VALENTINE'S DAY NEW YORK & NEW JERSEY DINNER CRUISE

ABOUT: Join us on the water for a limited-time experience! Take that special someone on our Valentine's Day cruise for an unforgettable New York evening featuring dinner, signature cocktails and stunning skyline views for a night they're sure to love. Experience includes a delicious dinner buffet, DJ entertainment, drinks for purchase from our fully stocked bar with additional enhancement packages available.

DETAILS:

DATE: Sunday, February 14

CRUISING TIMES: 6:00PM-9:00PM (5:30PM boarding) NYC - Chelsea Piers

6:30PM-8:45PM (6:20PM boarding) Weehawken, NJ - Lincoln Harbor Marina

RATE: $124.00

VALENTINE'S BOTTOM-LESS MIMOSA AND CHAMPAGNE LUNCH CRUISE

ABOUT: Your most memorable Valentine's Day yet is waiting on the water! Grab your sweetheart or your Galentine's and join us aboard for a Valentine's themed lunch cruise. Stunning skyline views, inspired cuisine and an unforgettable experience make for the perfect celebration. Experience includes a delicious brunch buffet and bottom-less mimosa and champagne with additional enhancement packages available.

DATE: Sunday, February 14

CRUISING TIME: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (11:30am boarding)

RATE: $94.90

To provide reassurance in the current pandemic environment, Hornblower has expanded its industry defining SafeCruise by Hornblower program, building on already stringent sanitation processes, to incorporate further health-driven measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. These include, but are not limited to:

Mandatory daily crew member health screening, and wearing of appropriate PPE

Revised boarding and ticketing procedures to allow for social distancing and touchless entry

Requiring guests to wear face masks while cruising, except while eating and drinking

Reducing the number of guests on board, and adapting all seating and table spacing to allow for a minimum 6-foot distance between guests

Implementing enhanced sanitation and disinfection procedures, with hand sanitizing stations available throughout

