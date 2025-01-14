Hollywood Pantages Theatre & Nederlander Organization Pledge $125,000 To L.A. Wildfire Relief

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hollywood Pantages Theatre, owned and operated by The Nederlander Organization, is stepping forward to provide critical support for those affected by the devastating wildfires impacting Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

Today, the organization announced a $125,000 donation, split amongst five key organizations which provide relief and assistance to firefighters, first responders, and countless others impacted by the devastation. These organizations include: Los Angeles Firefighters Foundation, Los Angeles Police Foundation, Entertainment Community Fund (formerly known as The Actors Fund), Project Angel Food and, Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating fires impacting Los Angeles and our surrounding communities,” said Jeff Loeb, President of The Hollywood Pantages Theatre. “We are deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our firefighters, first responders, and the countless neighbors who have stepped up to lend a helping hand during this difficult time. Your courage, resilience, and compassion inspire us all.”

The donation reflects Hollywood Pantages Theatre's longstanding commitment to supporting the arts, local communities, and those in need. Each of the recipient organizations plays a unique role in responding to the crisis and supporting recovery efforts:

Los Angeles Firefighters Foundation: Supports the city's brave firefighters with essential resources and services. https://SupportLAFD.org.

Los Angeles Police Foundation: An independent, not-for-profit organization that provides critical resources and vital support to the Los Angeles Police Department. https://www.SupportLAPD.org.

Entertainment Community Fund: Provides emergency financial assistance to those in the entertainment industry facing unexpected hardship. https://EntertainmentCommunity.org.

Project Angel Food: Delivers nutritious meals to individuals with life-threatening illnesses, a vital service during emergencies. https://www.AngelFood.org.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids: Helps people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. https://BroadwayCares.org.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre encourages others to join in supporting relief efforts. Donations to the organizations listed above can make a significant difference to those in need during this challenging time.

Hollywood Pantages Theatre is hosting a landing page on its official website where motivated citizens may donate to any one of the above listed organizations. Visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/LAStrong for more information, and to donate.