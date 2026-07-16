Hit The Lights! Company Announces ISLA Community Engagement Series at WP Theater

Hit the Lights! Company will present Light Nights!, a series of community engagement events following select performances of their World Premiere of ISLA at WP Theater (2162 Broadway, New York, NY 10024), August 8-29.

Hit The Block: Queens Community Night

Following the 7pm performance on August 12th

Calling all Queens residents! We're celebrating the borough that makes ISLA and Hit The Lights! Company possible. This night is presented in partnership with the Queens Artist Connection, uplifting the artistic ecosystem of our beautiful and diverse borough and strengthening connections among the artists who call it home. We'd love to feel that hometown support with an audience full of our Queens family - followed by a night out. After the performance, we'll all head around the corner to the Amsterdam Ale House to celebrate with our neighbors.

Toda La Familia!

Following the 2pm performance on August 16th

This is an afternoon to gather toda la familia - abuelas, tías, primos, and little ones alike - for a story so many of us carry in our own history. ISLA is a story about the things we keep and the things we leave behind - brought to life through an all-original songbook, live Latin jazz, and a cast of handmade shadow puppets. This show has something for the entire family, and we can't wait to welcome our Latine community to share in a day of sisterhood, memory, and music.

Artist Talkback: Shadow Puppetry Illuminated

Following the 7pm performance on August 17th

To all our puppetry enthusiasts! Go behind the curtain to explore the exquisite craft behind ISLA's extended cast of handmade shadow puppets - from silhouette design to the technical choreography that brings a dreamlike menagerie to life on stage. Join us for a talkback moderated by Julia Schemmer, founder of Puppetry on Broadway, with special guests Amanda Card and the Drama Desk-nominated production of Bill's 44th. This is a wonderful opportunity for puppetry enthusiasts, artists, educators, and community members to gather and talk about our craft.

ISLA, the latest full-length work from acclaimed theater company Hit the Lights! is a uniquely original family history led by founding company member Samantha Blain. In her Caribbean coming-of-age story, Blain's American lineage is born when three young women learn that sometimes the real world can be stronger than magic. Based on the true saga of one family exodus to Miami via the 1960's Freedom Flights, ISLA is a visually sumptuous, musically driven play that evokes the rustic spirit of pre-Castro Cuba's kitchens, fields, dance halls and public squares. Blain, in the role of her aunt, must ally with her sisters to chart a path to an uncertain and newly imagined future.

Tickets

Tickets ($35-$85; 15 for $15) are available for advance purchase at www.hitthelights.org. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

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