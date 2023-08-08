Hillsborough County Schools Limiting Shakespeare Teachings Due to New Florida Laws

Schools in Hillsborough County, Florida are limiting the amount of Shakespeare being taught, and citing Florida's new laws for the change in curriculum, according to Tampa Bay Times.

Students will reportedly only be taught excerpts from Shakespeare's works, rather than the works in full. This is said to be because of revised state teaching standards and a new set of state exams.

“It was also in consideration of the law,” said school district spokeswoman Tanya Arja.

Arja is referring to the newly expanded Parental Rights in Education Act, which does not allow schools to reference content and class discussion that is sexual in nature.

“There’s some raunchiness in Shakespeare,” said Joseph Cool, a reading teacher at Gaither High School. “Because that’s what sold tickets during his time.”

The schools are able to teach Shakespeare as long as only excerpts are taught, and those do not include any of the sexual content. Previously, English classes would require students to read two complete novels or plays, one in the fall and one in the spring.

Read the original story on Tampa Bay Times.