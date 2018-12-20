Henry VIII Musical Will Play Chicago Shakespeare Theater; Is Broadway Next?

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has just announced that the Theater will stage the critically acclaimed new musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, following its debut in the United Kingdom and celebrated West End run. The six wives of King Henry VIII join forces for an electrifying musical celebration of empowerment-shining a spotlight on women who are so much more than the history books might have us believe. Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, the Chicago Shakespeare production will be presented in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare, May 14-June 30, 2019. Casting is underway and will be announced at a later date.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the show, which has Broadway producer Kevin McCollum attached, might already have its sights set on Broadway.

Originally slated for the Theater's 2019/20 Season, SIX has now been scheduled as the current season's final production in the timeframe of the previously announced world premiere Bedknobs and Broomsticks-postponed due to the untimely death of Director Rachel Rockwell, an integral creative force behind the new musical's development at Chicago Shakespeare. Ticket holders have been notified, and offered priority seating for SIX or to have their tickets refunded.

In SIX, the queens of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of twenty-first-century girl power. The all-woman cast, backed by an all-woman band known as the "Ladies in Waiting," traverses the spectrum of modern-day pop with a soundtrack that has stormed up the UK charts.

Single tickets will go on sale January 15, 2019. For more information, visit www.chicagoshakes.com/SIX or follow the Queens' ascent at #cstSIX on @chicagoshakes.

SIX will be presented in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare, May 14-June 30, 2019. Single tickets ($32-$55) will be released for sale on January 15, 2019. Special discounts will be available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, contact Chicago Shakespeare Theater's Box Office at 312.595.5600 or visit the Theater's website at www.chicagoshakes.com.

