Henning Rubsam Brings Sensedance To Ailey, November 17

In preparation for a Spring 2020 season, Rübsam presents his company SENSEDANCE in an informal showing at the Ailey Studios, 405 West 55 Street Sunday, November 17 at 6:00pm. (studio will be open for seating at 5:30 pm)



The new work "LOVE and RHYTHM" explores the different aspects of love and rhythm in whimsical ways. Set to songs by iconic female singers from around the world, the suite about the universal theme of love comes to light in various colors.

Violetta Klimczewska (Contact, Metro) returns to the company and joins a stellar cast that includes Erin Ginn, Temple Kemezis, Lili Tewes, Charles Grant, Matthew Quigley, and Henning Rübsam.



Henning Rübsam, choreographer, dancer, and artistic director of SENSEDANCE. Toured four continents with own company, as guest choreographer, and performing with Limón Dance Company, Alwin Nikolais/Murray Louis and others. Faculty member at his alma mater, Juilliard, where he implemented a dance history/appreciation program for the general public and the Ailey/Fordham BFA program, where he choreographed "SHOALMATES" in 2018.

He has appeared in The Hudson Review and various publications. Producer for special events, including Beverly Blossom Festival at 92Y, Radical Bodies at The Kaye Playhouse, and a tribute to Eric Bentley at Town Hall. MA, Hunter College. Board member, Martha Hill Dance Fund, Beverly Blossom Foundation.







